Groundbreaking resolution on public healthcare promotes private sector's involvement

HÀ NỘI — Private healthcare providers are expected to see strong growth thanks to a new policy that aims for groundbreaking solutions to improve comprehensive healthcare for all Vietnamese citizens.

Professor Nguyễn Văn Đệ, an expert with over 20 years of experience in healthcare, has praised the introduction of Resolution 72-NQ/TW.

Đệ, who also serves as the chair of the Private Hospital Association, believes the document is a culmination of the Party’s collective wisdom under the leadership of General Secretary Tô Lâm, and reflects the determination of the government led by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

Alongside important strategies on innovation, global integration, private economy, law-making and enforcement, Resolution 72 emerges as a key direction in healthcare for the sustainable development of Việt Nam.

The document provides an in-depth analysis of the national healthcare system, identifying not only the achievements but also the limitations that need to be addressed.

Alongside strengthening disease prevention and control measures, as well as primary healthcare, Resolution 72 outlines a clear and feasible roadmap through 2030 with a vision to 2045, aiming to resolve longstanding challenges.

Particularly, private healthcare is highlighted as a key factor in reducing the burden on public healthcare systems and improving the quality of care for citizens.

Professor Đệ believes that this presents a ‘golden opportunity’ for the private healthcare providers to overcome barriers and achieve robust growth.

One of the highlights of the resolution is the introduction of specific mechanisms and policies to address the most pressing challenges faced by the sector. This includes a priority to repurpose land resources from other projects for healthcare, which addresses the land-related issues that have long hindered private investment.

In urban areas where land resources become increasingly valuable, this policy helps facilitate access for private health providers to build modern, large-scale facilities. It is also expected to allow for more specialised hospitals in response to growing healthcare demands of the public, while alleviating pressure on public hospitals.

Encouraging the development of large-scale private hospitals, with advanced technical capabilities on a national and international level, is seen as a strategic direction that highlights the contributions of Việt Nam’s private healthcare sector.

Resolution 72 also introduces a key mechanism for expedited land clearance, reducing delays and costs associated with private healthcare projects.

In addition, it permits private health providers to lease state-owned facilities to optimise the use of existing infrastructure. This reduces their initial investment costs, particularly in remote areas with limited conditions.

Meanwhile, nonprofit private healthcare facilities will benefit from exemptions or reductions in land-use fees and rent, which will significantly lower their operational costs. This enables them to provide affordable healthcare services, especially for low-income workers, aligning with the Party’s goal of comprehensive healthcare.

This type of medical provider is also exempt from corporate income tax, which encourages reinvestment in improving service quality, purchasing modern equipment, and training healthcare professionals.

The resolution encourages investments from the private sector in the research and development (R&D) of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical equipment and testing facilities.

This policy opens opportunities for private healthcare providers to play a larger role in meeting the growing demand in the health industry, reducing reliance on imports and creating high-quality job opportunities for the country’s workforce.

Professor Đệ noted that studies from developed countries such as the US, Germany and Japan show that private healthcare accounts for 50-60 per cent of total healthcare expenditure, significantly improving system efficiency.

He believed that in Việt Nam, with its young population and strong economic growth, private healthcare can contribute significantly to achieving important national targets by 2030, including universal health insurance coverage, reduced mortality from non-communicable diseases, and increased life expectancy.

For the private healthcare community, the directions outlined in Resolution 72 serve as a strong foundation that encourages them to join hands in Việt Nam’s aspiration for prosperity.

Strong investments are expected in infrastructure, technology, and workforce development to ensure quality healthcare services at reasonable costs, prioritising the well-being of the people, said Đệ. — VNS