Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Deputy PM urges acceleration of progress on APEC 2027 projects

September 24, 2025 - 10:29
Deputy PM inspected several major projects under construction, including Phú Quốc International Airport, APEC Conference Centre, as well as Dương Đông 2 and Cửa Cạn reservoirs.
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng (centre), together with a delegation, inspects the Dương Đông 2 reservoir project. — VNA/VNS Photo  Lê Huy Hải

AN GIANG — Time is ticking for Phú Quốc as Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng pressed provincial leaders and investors to quicken the pace of major infrastructure projects crucial to hosting the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week.

On Tuesday, the Deputy PM led a delegation to inspect ongoing works, including the expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport, the APEC Conference Centre and the Dương Đông 2 and Cửa Cạn reservoirs, before holding a working session with An Giang’s key officials.

He urged them to clear obstacles hampering progress, calling for full use of mechanisms and policies issued by the Party and State.

Provincial reports show that of 21 APEC 2027 infrastructure projects, An Giang has secured investors for seven off-budget schemes and approved contractors for eight public-investment projects. Five have already met or surpassed schedule, notably the airport expansion, the Bãi Đất Đỏ and Núi Ông Quán urban areas, and underground infrastructure in An Thới and Dương Đông.

Challenges persist in land clearance, resettlement, licensing of construction materials, investor selection under public-private partnerships and wastewater treatment pricing.

To tackle these, Deputy PM Dũng backed splitting the APEC Avenue project into two sub-projects with 70 per cent central budget support, retaining the same mechanism for the urban rail line, and speeding up the handover of airport infrastructure assets to the investor before October 1.

He also directed authorities to urgently seek investors for wastewater, clean water and conference centre projects, while noting the province’s proposal for a coastal road on Phú Quốc island.

An Giang was instructed to reassess its financial capacity for 2026–2030, mobilise social resources and work with the Ministry of Finance on potential support measures to be submitted to the Prime Minister. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Food safety gaps put Việt Nam shoppers at risk

Speaking at a workshop on food safety in farm produce in Hà Nội yesterday, experts highlighted major gaps in production, distribution and oversight, warning that these violations not only threaten public health but also undermine consumer trust and disadvantage legitimate businesses.
Society

PM orders strong, coordinated response to super Typhoon Ragasa

PM Phạm Minh Chính directed ministers of Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, Education and Training, and Health, and leaders of provinces and cities from Quảng Ngãi northwards, to rigorously implement emergency measures without negligence or delay.
Society

From seed to net zero

From seed to sustainability, Việt Nam’s scientists are driving a rice revolution. Their innovations power the one-million-hectare programme for sustainable rice. High-quality, low-emission varieties from the Mekong Delta are feeding the world while moving the nation closer to net zero.
Society

Localities race to brace for super Typhoon Ragasa

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hải Phòng City, Trần Văn Quân called for the city’s political system to operate at maximum vigilance, with the top priority being the protection of human life and property.
Society

Country on high-alert

As Typhoon Ragasa approaches Việt Nam, urgent efforts are being made to batten down the hatches with heavy rain and strong winds forecast. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on the authorities to prepare for the worst scenarios.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom