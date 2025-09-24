Quảng Ninh halts vessel permits, Ninh Bình enforces sea ban as Typhoon Ragasa nearing

HÀ NỘI – In response to Typhoon Ragasa – the 9th entering the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) this year, the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Quảng Ninh Province has issued a notice temporarily suspending permits for vessels to operate in local waters, while Ninh Bình Province, located at the southernmost edge of the Red River Delta, has ordered a sea ban.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the typhoon will affect the Gulf of Tonkin from the September 24 afternoon.

To ensure safety, Quảng Ninh’s suspension of vessel permits took effect from 10am on the date and will remain in force until the final bulletin on the storm is issued.

Quảng Ninh currently has 390 tourist and restaurant vessels. By the afternoon of Tuesday, 300 trips carrying 8,394 visitors had returned to shore. Another 60 overnight cruise vessels, with 1,594 passengers staying aboard in Hạ Long Bay, are expected to dock by midday on Wednesday, or earlier if ordered.

The provincial border guard force has been racing against time to implement coordinated response measures, determined to minimise damage from the storm while safeguarding lives and property. Warning flares have been fired, and vessels are being urged to seek safe shelters immediately.

Meanwhile, Ninh Bình authorities have instructed urgent measures to cope with the approaching super typhoon, with a focus on ensuring the absolute safety of residents – particularly the elderly, children, pupils, and other vulnerable groups. Strict safety protocols have also been applied to vessels at sea, coastal operations, and inland activities.

Local units have been tasked with strengthening inspections of sea and river dykes, conducting round-the-clock patrols, and suspending all ferry services across rivers from 6pm on Wednesday until the storm subsides.

Coastal communes, in coordination with the provincial border guard command, will enforce the sea ban from Wednesday noon. Fishing vessels must be secured at anchorage points, and relocation of residents to safe shelters is to be completed before 6pm the same day. VNA/VNS