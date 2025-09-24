Politics & Law
Home Society

Typhoon Bualoi set to strike East Sea on September 26 night

September 24, 2025 - 15:14
On September 23, the centre said that a tropical depression formed in the east of the Philippines and was likely to strengthen into a typhoon by September 24.
Typhoon Bualoi is forecast to enter the East Sea on September 26 night. Image by the National Centre for Hydro – Meteorological Forecasting

HÀ NỘI – Typhoon Bualoi is forecast to enter the East Sea on September 26 night, becoming the 10th storm to hit the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year, according to Dr. Hoàng Phúc Lâm, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro – Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

On September 23, the centre said that a tropical depression formed in the east of the Philippines and was likely to strengthen into a typhoon by September 24.

According to NCHMF Director Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mai Văn Khiêm, forecasts for the storm’s developments remain divided. Europe and Japan predict Bualoi will track northward toward northern Việt Nam or southern China, while the US anticipate it will hit central Việt Nam, targeting localities from Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Ngãi.

The NCHMF favours the central Việt Nam landfall scenario, given typical seasonal climate patterns that steer storms towards the region during this period. It noted that the possibility of the storm intensifying into a super typhoon or exceeding level 13 is low.

The centre is keeping close tabs on Bualoi developments. VNA/VNS

Society

Food safety gaps put Việt Nam shoppers at risk

Speaking at a workshop on food safety in farm produce in Hà Nội yesterday, experts highlighted major gaps in production, distribution and oversight, warning that these violations not only threaten public health but also undermine consumer trust and disadvantage legitimate businesses.
Society

PM orders strong, coordinated response to super Typhoon Ragasa

PM Phạm Minh Chính directed ministers of Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, Education and Training, and Health, and leaders of provinces and cities from Quảng Ngãi northwards, to rigorously implement emergency measures without negligence or delay.
Society

From seed to net zero

From seed to sustainability, Việt Nam’s scientists are driving a rice revolution. Their innovations power the one-million-hectare programme for sustainable rice. High-quality, low-emission varieties from the Mekong Delta are feeding the world while moving the nation closer to net zero.
Society

Localities race to brace for super Typhoon Ragasa

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hải Phòng City, Trần Văn Quân called for the city’s political system to operate at maximum vigilance, with the top priority being the protection of human life and property.
Society

Country on high-alert

As Typhoon Ragasa approaches Việt Nam, urgent efforts are being made to batten down the hatches with heavy rain and strong winds forecast. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on the authorities to prepare for the worst scenarios.

