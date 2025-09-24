Typhoon Bualoi set to strike East Sea on September 26 night

HÀ NỘI – Typhoon Bualoi is forecast to enter the East Sea on September 26 night, becoming the 10th storm to hit the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year, according to Dr. Hoàng Phúc Lâm, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro – Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

On September 23, the centre said that a tropical depression formed in the east of the Philippines and was likely to strengthen into a typhoon by September 24.

According to NCHMF Director Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mai Văn Khiêm, forecasts for the storm’s developments remain divided. Europe and Japan predict Bualoi will track northward toward northern Việt Nam or southern China, while the US anticipate it will hit central Việt Nam, targeting localities from Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Ngãi.

The NCHMF favours the central Việt Nam landfall scenario, given typical seasonal climate patterns that steer storms towards the region during this period. It noted that the possibility of the storm intensifying into a super typhoon or exceeding level 13 is low.

The centre is keeping close tabs on Bualoi developments. VNA/VNS