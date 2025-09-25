HCM City emerges as leading regional destination

HCM CITY — HCM City is gaining recognition as a dynamic tourism hub, supported by new urban expansion, brand repositioning, and strong resident engagement.

According to the City Pulse 2025 survey by the Gensler Research Institute of the US, the city ranked second globally in retaining residents, ahead of Singapore, Sydney and Berlin. The survey of over 33,000 people in 65 cities across six continents assessed not only satisfaction but also emotional ties such as belonging and pride.

Lê Trương Hiền Hoà, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said the results highlight HCM City as more than a place to work or travel. A city where residents want to stay long-term is one where visitors are also more likely to stay longer, return, and even consider investing, studying or living.

Hoà added that tourism leaders viewed this as a strong foundation for developing richer and more appealing experiences, noting that residents’ emotional connection to the city was closely linked to how tourists perceived it.

Ahead of World Tourism Day (September 27), digital travel platform Agoda reported a fifteen per cent rise in searches for “secondary destinations” across Asia compared with 2023. In Việt Nam, searches for such destinations grew nine per cent in the first half of 2025. Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern said the trend creates opportunities for local economies, noting that wider distribution of tourism spending benefits communities.

Trần Văn Tuấn, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, praised the sector’s recent achievements and emphasised that tourism should be positioned as a spearhead industry, serving as a pillar of development that contributes to economic restructuring, job creation and improved living standards.

With a population exceeding fourteen million and improved infrastructure, including new expressways, waterways and the upcoming Long Thành International Airport, the city is investing in cultural, culinary, river and coastal tourism products, as well as night-time and craft village experiences, to diversify offerings and enhance visitor connections. — VNA/VNS