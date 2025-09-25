Vietnam Airlines makes further flight adjustments due to Typhoon Ragasa

HÀ NỘI — Due to developments of Typhoon Ragasa, Vietnam Airlines on Wednesday night announced its flight schedule adjustments for the third time to ensure safety of passengers and crew members.

On Thursday, the time of flights to/from Thọ Xuân Airport in north central province of Thanh Hóa will be rescheduled between 10:30 and 12:00.

At Hải Phòng city’s Cát Bi Airport, flight operations will be adjusted after 18:00.

The Hồ Chí Minh City–Cát Bi route will see VN1176 depart at 16:30 and VN1177 at 19:05. Pacific Airlines flights BL6440 and BL6441 are now scheduled for 21:15 and 23:55, respectively.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines has cancelled several HCM City–Cát Bi flights, including VN7270, VN7271, VN7274, VN7275, VN7278, and VN7279. Flights between Đà Nẵng and Cát Bi are also affected, with VN1670 rescheduled for 17:00 and VN1671 at 18:55.

The carrier warned that other domestic and international flights may face cascading delays or changes. Passengers are advised to fasten seat belts throughout their journey due to expected turbulence.

Vietnam Airlines will continue updating passengers via its website, mobile app, Zalo, official fanpage, ticket offices, and hotline 1900 1100. — VNA/VNS