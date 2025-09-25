Vietnamese workers form largest expat group in RoK’s industrial southeast

SEOUL – Vietnamese workers make up the largest proportion of foreigners living and working in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s southeastern industrial belt, reflecting their significant contribution to the region’s heavy industries, according to data from the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSTAT).

Figures cited by the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Seoul show that foreign residents in the region earn an average annual income of about 30 million KRW (US$21,400).

The area, covering Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang province, currently hosts around 215,000 foreign nationals. Vietnamese workers account for the largest share at 22.2 per cent, followed by Chinese nationals who are ethnic Koreans at 12.4 per cent and other Chinese nationals at 7.6 per cent. This trend highlights the strong demand for labour across core industrial sectors.

Nearly 60 per cent of foreign workers are employed in manufacturing and mining, both of which provide relatively high incomes. The highest average wages are recorded in business and public services (31 million KRW per year), followed by manufacturing and mining (30 million KRW), and construction (25 million KRW).

Despite their contributions, foreign workers continue to face challenges. Language remains the greatest barrier, reported by 37.4 per cent of respondents, while 17% mentioned feelings of isolation. Still, most said they are satisfied with their jobs and lives in the RoK, with satisfaction rates of 75.2 per cent and 83.2 per cent respectively in 2024.

The RoK’s southeast has long been a hub for heavy industry, particularly since the Korean War. Major industrial complexes in Ulsan, Busan, and Pohang have fuelled strong growth, contributing significantly to shipbuilding and oil refining. The role of foreign workers, especially the Vietnamese, remains crucial to sustaining the region’s development. VNA/VNS