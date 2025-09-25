Politics & Law
Home Society

Brain gain blooms in Quy Nhơn biology meet

September 25, 2025 - 15:06
The conference served not only as a platform for young scientists to share experiences and debate research challenges, but also as an opportunity to access information from domestic and international funding agencies through dedicated sessions.
Participants at the 8th “Rencontres de Quy Nhơn: International Biology Conference 2025" on Wednesday in Gia Lai Province.— VNA/VNS Photo Sỹ Thắng

GIA LAI — Around 160 delegates, including professors, scientists, doctoral candidates and students from 10 countries and territories, gathered in Quy Nhơn City, Gia Lai Province on Wednesday for the 8th 'Rencontres de Quy Nhơn: International Biology Conference 2025' to share research, spark collaboration and tackle pressing global challenges in modern biology.

The conference focused on both fundamental and applied research, with topics ranging from plant biotechnology and microbial diversity to cutting-edge developments in OMICS technologies, big data analysis and artificial intelligence — all aimed at advancing healthcare, food safety and environmental sustainability.

Organised by the Rencontres du Việt Nam Association, the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) and the University of Science and Technology of Hà Nội (USTH), the event also served as a hub for young scientists to exchange ideas, discuss challenges and connect with domestic and international funding bodies.

Dedicated sessions were held to help early-career researchers identify funding opportunities and build lasting scientific partnerships, paving the way for future breakthroughs.

Under the theme 'From Connection to Collaboration,' this year’s programme featured 14 plenary lectures, more than 85 presentations and poster sessions across four specialised panels of Plant Biology, Microbiology, Human Biology and Zoology.

Content was structured from basic research to application-oriented studies and practical implementation, reflecting the breadth of life sciences.

Deputy Director of Gia Lai’s Department of Science and Technology Võ Cao Thị Mộng Hoài said the conference not only opened new prospects for research and training partnerships but also promoted the application of biological advances in medicine, agriculture, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

She also said the presence and contributions of renowned international scientists provided vivid testimony to the academic quality and credibility of the event, thereby enhancing the standing of Vietnamese biology on the global knowledge map.

She expressed hope that experts and scientists would contribute ideas to the province’s plan to establish a flagship Biotechnology Centre in Gia Lai.

Their input would help local authorities identify key priorities and guide the effective application of biotechnology in production and daily life, supporting the province’s socio-economic development, she said.

This is the eighth edition of the 'Rencontres de Quy Nhơn: International Biology Conference' hosted at ICISE, reaffirming its reputation as a globally recognised scientific forum.

Academic exchanges here have been credited as a decisive factor in the success of many researchers, from the start of their careers through to long-term professional development in modern biology. — VNS

