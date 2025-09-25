Politics & Law
Society

Establishment of national housing fund must be feasible and flexible: Deputy PM

September 25, 2025 - 17:11
The Deputy PM underlined that the fund must clearly separate housing funds from financial resources at both central and local levels, adopt mechanisms to mobilise and allocate resources effectively and ensure close coordination between central and local authorities.
Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà chaired a meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday to review a draft decree on the establishment and operation of the National Housing Fund. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The establishment and operation of a National Housing Fund is an urgent and challenging task, but it must be implemented within the next few years, ensuring feasibility and close links with real demands, using flexible management mechanisms and avoiding waste, according to Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà.

Hà made the remark at a meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday to review a draft decree on the establishment and operation of the National Housing Fund and the implementation of the National Assembly's Resolution 201/2025/QH15 on piloting several special mechanisms and policies for the development of social housing.

He emphasised that workers’ access to housing remains extremely limited, adding that promoting rental housing policies is considered practical and well suited to current realities.

The Deputy PM underlined that the fund must clearly separate housing funds from financial resources at both central and local levels, adopt mechanisms to mobilise and allocate resources effectively and ensure close coordination between central and local authorities.

As for management models, he suggested assigning the task to existing institutions, such as housing development investment funds in Hà Nội and HCM City, while also encouraging organisations like the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour and reputable enterprises to build more houses for rental.

Funding sources could come from various channels, but they must be clearly defined, operate flexibly and allow capital to revolve, while avoiding situations where completed housing remains unoccupied, leading to waste, he said.

Deputy Minister of Finance Đỗ Thành Trung noted that the draft decree is being developed to implement the pilot policy under Resolution 201 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of social housing. The decree stipulates that the National Housing Fund will operate exclusively for rental purposes on a non-profit basis, with legal status and as an extra-budgetary financial fund.

The Ministry of Finance proposed that the decree ensure flexibility for localities, avoid rigidly applying a single model and minimise the creation of additional administrative structures.

Sharing lessons from 20 years of operating the HCM City Housing Fund, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bùi Xuân Cường recommended supplementing resources with surplus resettlement housing, empowering localities with flexible authority in mobilising capital, using assets and implementing special housing policies. — VNA/VNS

Brain gain blooms in Quy Nhơn biology meet

The conference served not only as a platform for young scientists to share experiences and debate research challenges, but also as an opportunity to access information from domestic and international funding agencies through dedicated sessions.
HCM City emerges as leading regional destination

According to the City Pulse 2025 survey by the Gensler Research Institute of the US, HCM City city ranked second globally in retaining residents, ahead of Singapore, Sydney and Berlin. The survey of over 33,000 people in 65 cities across six continents assessed not only satisfaction but also emotional ties such as belonging and pride.
Storm Ragasa weakens as Quảng Ninh braces for impact

Strong winds and rough seas have already been recorded in the Gulf of Tonkin and northern waters of the East Sea, where waves of 3 to 5m are expected. Coastal areas from Quảng Ninh to Hải Phòng are bracing for winds of levels 6 to 7, increasing to level 8 with gusts of 9 to 10 in areas closest to the storm.

