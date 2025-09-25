Establishment of national housing fund must be feasible and flexible: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — The establishment and operation of a National Housing Fund is an urgent and challenging task, but it must be implemented within the next few years, ensuring feasibility and close links with real demands, using flexible management mechanisms and avoiding waste, according to Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà.

Hà made the remark at a meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday to review a draft decree on the establishment and operation of the National Housing Fund and the implementation of the National Assembly's Resolution 201/2025/QH15 on piloting several special mechanisms and policies for the development of social housing.

He emphasised that workers’ access to housing remains extremely limited, adding that promoting rental housing policies is considered practical and well suited to current realities.

The Deputy PM underlined that the fund must clearly separate housing funds from financial resources at both central and local levels, adopt mechanisms to mobilise and allocate resources effectively and ensure close coordination between central and local authorities.

As for management models, he suggested assigning the task to existing institutions, such as housing development investment funds in Hà Nội and HCM City, while also encouraging organisations like the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour and reputable enterprises to build more houses for rental.

Funding sources could come from various channels, but they must be clearly defined, operate flexibly and allow capital to revolve, while avoiding situations where completed housing remains unoccupied, leading to waste, he said.

Deputy Minister of Finance Đỗ Thành Trung noted that the draft decree is being developed to implement the pilot policy under Resolution 201 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of social housing. The decree stipulates that the National Housing Fund will operate exclusively for rental purposes on a non-profit basis, with legal status and as an extra-budgetary financial fund.

The Ministry of Finance proposed that the decree ensure flexibility for localities, avoid rigidly applying a single model and minimise the creation of additional administrative structures.

Sharing lessons from 20 years of operating the HCM City Housing Fund, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bùi Xuân Cường recommended supplementing resources with surplus resettlement housing, empowering localities with flexible authority in mobilising capital, using assets and implementing special housing policies. — VNA/VNS