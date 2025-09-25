DKSH, Alcon, University of Medicine and Pharmacy extend phaco training partnership

HCM CITY — DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has renewed its strategic partnership with Alcon and the Centre for Health Professionals Training at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy to continue the phacoemulsification (phaco) surgery training programme.

The phaco training programme addresses the growing demand for advanced surgeries while supporting the country’s ageing population and growing healthcare needs.

Over 15 years this partnership has conducted almost 60 specialised courses, training over 260 phaco surgeons and enabling over 700,000 successful procedures nationwide.

Nishant Sharma, Alcon's surgical franchise director, Southeast Asia Cluster, GEM Region, a global leader in eye care solutions, said: “We are proud to continue this partnership with DKSH that has significantly enhanced Việt Nam’s surgical capabilities. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to advancing eye care education and ensuring patients across Việt Nam have access to the latest treatment innovations.”

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, director of the Centre for Health Professionals Training, said: “This partnership enables us to provide our medical students and practicing surgeons with access to the latest techniques and technologies in cataract surgery, ultimately benefiting patients across Việt Nam.”

Ankur Pandey, vice president, business unit healthcare, DKSH Vietnam, said: “This enduring partnership exemplifies DKSH’s mission to provide better healthcare for all. Over the past 15 years our collaboration has trained skilled surgeons who are now providing critical cataract treatment services across Việt Nam. This renewal ensures we continue to support Việt Nam’s growing healthcare needs in the future and enhance the quality of eye care nationwide.” — VNS