Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

DKSH, Alcon, University of Medicine and Pharmacy extend phaco training partnership

September 25, 2025 - 21:30
DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has renewed its strategic partnership with Alcon and the Centre for Health Professionals Training at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy to continue the phacoemulsification (phaco) surgery training programme.

 

DKSH Vietnam, Alcon and the Centre for Health Professionals Training renew their partnership for running phaco surgery training programmes at a ceremony in HCM City on September 23. — Photo courtesy of DKSH

HCM CITY — DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has renewed its strategic partnership with Alcon and the Centre for Health Professionals Training at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy to continue the phacoemulsification (phaco) surgery training programme.

The phaco training programme addresses the growing demand for advanced surgeries while supporting the country’s ageing population and growing healthcare needs.

Over 15 years this partnership has conducted almost 60 specialised courses, training over 260 phaco surgeons and enabling over 700,000 successful procedures nationwide.

Nishant Sharma, Alcon's surgical franchise director, Southeast Asia Cluster, GEM Region, a global leader in eye care solutions, said: “We are proud to continue this partnership with DKSH that has significantly enhanced Việt Nam’s surgical capabilities. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to advancing eye care education and ensuring patients across Việt Nam have access to the latest treatment innovations.”

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, director of the Centre for Health Professionals Training, said: “This partnership enables us to provide our medical students and practicing surgeons with access to the latest techniques and technologies in cataract surgery, ultimately benefiting patients across Việt Nam.”

Ankur Pandey, vice president, business unit healthcare, DKSH Vietnam, said: “This enduring partnership exemplifies DKSH’s mission to provide better healthcare for all. Over the past 15 years our collaboration has trained skilled surgeons who are now providing critical cataract treatment services across Việt Nam. This renewal ensures we continue to support Việt Nam’s growing healthcare needs in the future and enhance the quality of eye care nationwide.” — VNS

DKSH Vietnam phaco surgery training programme Alcon

see also

More on this story

Society

Brain gain blooms in Quy Nhơn biology meet

The conference served not only as a platform for young scientists to share experiences and debate research challenges, but also as an opportunity to access information from domestic and international funding agencies through dedicated sessions.
Society

HCM City emerges as leading regional destination

According to the City Pulse 2025 survey by the Gensler Research Institute of the US, HCM City city ranked second globally in retaining residents, ahead of Singapore, Sydney and Berlin. The survey of over 33,000 people in 65 cities across six continents assessed not only satisfaction but also emotional ties such as belonging and pride.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom