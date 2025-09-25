Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

UEH adopts Digital Rights Management to safeguard online lectures

September 25, 2025 - 18:39
The University of Economics HCM City (UEH) has integrated Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology into its Learning Management System (LMS), making it the first application of DRM in a university learning platform in Việt Nam.

 

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology is integrated into the Learning Management System (LMS) at the University of Economics HCM City (UEH). Photo courtesy of UEH

HCM CITY — The University of Economics HCM City (UEH) has integrated Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology into its Learning Management System (LMS), making it the first application of DRM in a university learning platform in Việt Nam.

The move is aimed at strengthening intellectual property protection and ensuring a secure digital learning environment.

LMS platforms are becoming central to higher education digital transformation in Việt Nam, enabling institutions to manage resources, deliver content, and improve student learning experiences.

However, this rapid adoption brings challenges, particularly regarding intellectual property infringement and data security. Teaching materials can be downloaded, copied, or redistributed without permission, undermining faculty ownership and academic integrity.

At the same time, sensitive information from both faculty and students faces increasing risks of exposure.

To mitigate these risks, UEH is adopting DRM technology widely used in industries such as publishing, film, and digital media. Applied to education, DRM secures online lectures through encryption, identity verification, and usage restrictions that prevent unauthorized downloads, copying, or screen recording.

This provides lecturers with greater confidence to share materials while expanding access to reliable digital resources for students in Việt Nam and abroad.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bùi Quang Hùng, Vice President of UEH, said: “Digital transformation opens up significant opportunities for learners but also brings urgent challenges in terms of content security.”

With a collaboration with 689Cloud Solutions, Ltd., UEH can provide online lectures while protecting lecturers’ intellectual property, in line with sustainable development strategies, he said.

Hiro Kataoka, co-founder and chairman of 689Cloud Solutions, said, “Protecting intellectual property is key to maintaining fairness and integrity in the digital era.”

The introduction of DRM at UEH is a first step toward building stronger safeguards for digital education in Việt Nam. Following successful implementation, 689Cloud aims to extend this model to other universities and institutions, supporting the growth of secure and equitable online learning nationwide. —VNS

 

 

University of Economics HCM City Digital Rights Management

see also

More on this story

Society

Brain gain blooms in Quy Nhơn biology meet

The conference served not only as a platform for young scientists to share experiences and debate research challenges, but also as an opportunity to access information from domestic and international funding agencies through dedicated sessions.
Society

HCM City emerges as leading regional destination

According to the City Pulse 2025 survey by the Gensler Research Institute of the US, HCM City city ranked second globally in retaining residents, ahead of Singapore, Sydney and Berlin. The survey of over 33,000 people in 65 cities across six continents assessed not only satisfaction but also emotional ties such as belonging and pride.
Society

Storm Ragasa weakens as Quảng Ninh braces for impact

Strong winds and rough seas have already been recorded in the Gulf of Tonkin and northern waters of the East Sea, where waves of 3 to 5m are expected. Coastal areas from Quảng Ninh to Hải Phòng are bracing for winds of levels 6 to 7, increasing to level 8 with gusts of 9 to 10 in areas closest to the storm.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom