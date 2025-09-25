UEH adopts Digital Rights Management to safeguard online lectures

HCM CITY — The University of Economics HCM City (UEH) has integrated Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology into its Learning Management System (LMS), making it the first application of DRM in a university learning platform in Việt Nam.

The move is aimed at strengthening intellectual property protection and ensuring a secure digital learning environment.

LMS platforms are becoming central to higher education digital transformation in Việt Nam, enabling institutions to manage resources, deliver content, and improve student learning experiences.

However, this rapid adoption brings challenges, particularly regarding intellectual property infringement and data security. Teaching materials can be downloaded, copied, or redistributed without permission, undermining faculty ownership and academic integrity.

At the same time, sensitive information from both faculty and students faces increasing risks of exposure.

To mitigate these risks, UEH is adopting DRM technology widely used in industries such as publishing, film, and digital media. Applied to education, DRM secures online lectures through encryption, identity verification, and usage restrictions that prevent unauthorized downloads, copying, or screen recording.

This provides lecturers with greater confidence to share materials while expanding access to reliable digital resources for students in Việt Nam and abroad.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bùi Quang Hùng, Vice President of UEH, said: “Digital transformation opens up significant opportunities for learners but also brings urgent challenges in terms of content security.”

With a collaboration with 689Cloud Solutions, Ltd., UEH can provide online lectures while protecting lecturers’ intellectual property, in line with sustainable development strategies, he said.

Hiro Kataoka, co-founder and chairman of 689Cloud Solutions, said, “Protecting intellectual property is key to maintaining fairness and integrity in the digital era.”

The introduction of DRM at UEH is a first step toward building stronger safeguards for digital education in Việt Nam. Following successful implementation, 689Cloud aims to extend this model to other universities and institutions, supporting the growth of secure and equitable online learning nationwide. —VNS