Capital gains new life for former inmates in Thanh Hóa

THANH HÓA — From prison walls to fertile fields, former inmates in Thanh Hóa are sowing the seeds of a fresh start with help from the Việt Nam Bank for Social Policies.

After serving more than two years in prison for gambling, Phan Văn Hùng of Tân Tiến Commune returned home to rebuild his life. His biggest challenge was having no capital to invest in farming and earn a living.

At just the right time, officers from the Nga Sơn Branch of the bank advised him on a special credit programme for people who have completed prison sentences. Once he met all the requirements, the bank helped him complete the paperwork and approved a loan of VNĐ100 million (US$3,785) to invest in his family farm.

Taking advantage of his family’s large farmland, Hùng built pig pens, reclaimed unused garden space and planted areca palms, sapodilla and guava trees. After more than two years, his farm now has two breeding sows, 40 piglets, 40 productive sapodilla trees and 300 areca palms. With this mixed farming model, his family earns nearly VNĐ200 million ($7,570) annually after expenses.

“Having work and a stable income helps me live more responsibly,” Hùng said.

Similarly, Nguyễn Văn Sỹ of Bỉm Sơn Ward served 26 months in prison for disturbing public order. His family faced hardship with an elderly, paralysed mother at home, making it difficult for him to reintegrate into the community.

At his most difficult moment, Sỹ was also supported by the bank officers, who helped him complete the paperwork and access a VNĐ100 million loan under the same credit programme.

“With capital in hand, I decided to open a breakfast shop and café on a small corner in Bỉm Sơn. Thanks to learning cooking and brewing skills, the number of customers has steadily grown, giving me a stable income. In the future, I plan to reinvest to improve service quality,” he said.

Hùng and Sỹ are just two of many beneficiaries of Prime Minister’s Decision No. 22/2023/QĐ-TTg, which provides preferential credit for people who have completed prison sentences. The policy creates jobs, supports livelihoods and helps former inmates reintegrate into society on equal footing.

After more than two years of implementation, outstanding loans from this programme through the Nga Sơn Branch have reached VNĐ4.46 billion ($168,800), benefiting 49 borrowers. Since the beginning of this year alone, VNĐ2 billion has been disbursed to 20 qualified clients.

According to Director of the Nga Sơn Branch Cù Minh Thanh, the bank regularly coordinates with local police and socio-political organisations to review eligible beneficiaries, assess loan demand and ensure fast, timely disbursement. They also work with relevant units to supervise borrowers and guide them to use the loans effectively and for the right purposes.

Similarly, Director of the Yên Định Branch Phùng Bá Hồng said they have disbursed VNĐ4.3 billion ($162,770) to 43 clients. Monitoring shows all borrowers have used the funds properly and effectively.

Director of the Bỉm Sơn Branch Nguyễn Văn Nam reported outstanding loans of VNĐ1.05 billion ($39,740) to nine borrowers.

A community police officer in Bỉm Sơn Commune, Captain Lê Minh Nguyên, called the programme 'highly practical,' noting that it helps former prisoners reintegrate quickly into society, reduces recidivism and keeps them away from social evils.

On the fifth of every month, local police send a list of eligible former inmates to the bank, which then helps them complete loan applications and access funding promptly, he said.

Across Thanh Hóa Province, the bank currently manages 703 former prisoners with outstanding loans totaling nearly VNĐ62.2 billion.

Deputy Director of the bank’s Thanh Hóa Branch Nguyễn Ngọc Thanh said the bank has partnered with the provincial police to hold legal consulting forums, job introductions and loan support sessions in local communes and wards.

They have organised more than 650 conferences to guide residents through the loan process and promptly resolve difficulties during implementation. Staff regularly coordinate with police and grassroots socio-political organisations to review beneficiaries down to the village level, guide loan applications, approve lending and monitor how funds are used to maximise their impact.

“Being unable to find a job or lacking capital to start a business is one of the main reasons for reoffending. To continue effectively implementing the credit policy for people who have completed their prison sentences, we recommend that the provincial People’s Council and People’s Committee allocate additional budget funds for 2026 and the following years,” he said.

“This will help more former inmates access capital to start businesses, rebuild their lives and contribute to maintaining security, order and socio-economic development in the province.” — VNS