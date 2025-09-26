HCM City launches smart grid project in Côn Đảo

HCM CITY — A smart grid project in Côn Đảo Special Zone, an island off HCM City, was officially launched on Friday (September 26), marking a major step in modernising the island’s energy infrastructure.

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and HCM City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project.

Speaking at the event, Phạm Quốc Bảo, chairman of EVNHCMC’s Members’ Council, said Côn Đảo is not only a sacred land tied to the nation’s revolutionary history but also an island with huge potential for marine economy and eco-tourism development.

“To ensure breakthrough growth, infrastructure, including electricity, must take the lead, especially smart grid systems,” said Bảo.

The project applies advanced technologies such as automated metering, remote-controlled substations, renewable energy integration and AI-based grid management.

Once completed, it will improve supply reliability, reduce power losses, enhance operational efficiency and support green energy development.

Residents and businesses on the island will benefit from stable, high-quality electricity and access to modern customer services, including digital payment platforms and online monitoring tools.

Huỳnh Tân Định, deputy secretary of the municipal People’s Party Committee, highly appreciated EVNHCMC’s efforts to quickly kick-start the project.

“It is a “breakthrough” investment that ensures reliable power supply, paves the way for digital transformation, smart management and green growth, and creates a foundation to attract strategic investors in tourism, marine economy and innovation.”

The project follows the successful commissioning of the 110kV Côn Đảo substation earlier this month, which connected the island to the national grid for the first time.

The next development phase would expand renewable integration, energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, in line with Côn Đảo’s strategy for sustainable and green growth. — VNS