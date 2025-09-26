HCM City universities diversify financial support for students

HCM CITY — Amid rising tuition fees, universities in HCM City are stepping up partnerships with banks, alumni networks and businesses to expand financial support programmes for students.

For the 2025-26 academic year, Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) has joined hands with Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) to launch a tuition loan scheme.

Each student can borrow up to VNĐ30 million (US$1,320) per semester (VNĐ50 million/$2,200 per academic year) without collateral or proof of income.

The loan carries a preferential interest rate of 5.5 per cent.

During their studies, students pay only 2 per cent annually, while the remaining 3.5 per cent is subsidised by VNU-HCM’s Development Fund, sourced from corporate sponsorship.

After graduation, ACB will apply a preferential base rate, updated periodically without additional margin.

Both sides have agreed on a risk-sharing mechanism for overdue debts, underscoring their commitment to sustainable social responsibility.

Unlike existing policy-based credit schemes that mainly target disadvantaged groups, the programme is open to all students, encouraging financial independence and early financial management skills.

It is also expected to serve as a model for future tripartite cooperation among the State, universities and businesses in student credit schemes.

At the HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT), the Phú Thọ–Bách Khoa Alumni Community (BKA) has operated a loan guarantee and interest subsidy programme for students in partnership with Vietcombank since 2021.

BKA guarantees the loan and reimburses 100 per cent of the interest if the student repays the principal and interest on time.

Over seven semesters, the scheme has disbursed 1,349 loans worth more than VNĐ25 billion ($1.1 million).

Twenty-one loans have already been converted into scholarships with a combined value of over VNĐ300 million.

Students who maintain a grade point average of 3.2/4.0 and a conduct score of 90/100 or higher are eligible to have between 50 to 100 per cent of their loan converted into scholarships.

This has motivated many students, including final-year student Trương Tín, who said the award was not only financial relief but also a source of inspiration and confidence to continue his academic journey.

In addition to tuition loan schemes, universities are also diversifying scholarship policies.

HCM City University of Industry has allocated about VNĐ60 billion ($2.6 million) for scholarships and student support this year, including VNĐ4 billion from businesses.

HCM City Open University spends more than VNĐ40 billion ($1.8 million) annually on scholarships for outstanding and disadvantaged students, and has introduced additional awards for new entrants, current students and alumni.

Such initiatives, university leaders said, are designed to ease the financial burden on students while motivating them to strive academically and personally. — VNS