Vietnam Journalists Association enhances ties with Yunnan Daily Press Group

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of the Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA) on Friday welcomed a delegation from Yunnan Daily Press Group and the South Asia–Southeast Asia International Communication Centre in Yunnan province, China.

VJA Standing Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Lợi highlighted the enduring friendship between Việt Nam and China, noting the support the Chinese people extended to the Vietnamese people during wartime and cooperation in today’s stage of reform and integration.

He stressed the importance of strengthening media ties, especially as Việt Nam is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the revolutionary press in 2025.

Wang Huan, who is in charge of social networks at the Department of International Cooperation under the Yunnan Daily Press Group, expressed her gratitude for the VJA's warm reception and emphasised Yunnan’s role as a cultural and economic gateway to Southeast Asian countries.

She introduced the group’s transition from traditional print to a multimedia organisation and outlined the activities of the South Asia–Southeast Asia International Communication Centre, which operates multilingual platforms and fosters regional media collaboration.

Both sides agreed to promote journalist exchanges, share experience in modern multimedia journalism, and explore the application of artificial intelligence in journalism. — VNA/VNS