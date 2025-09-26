Việt Nam moves towards comprehensive legal framework for AI

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is moving closer to becoming one of the few countries with a comprehensive legal framework on artificial intelligence (AI) as the draft AI law is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly by the end of 2025.

So said Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Hoàng Phương while opening the Việt Nam Artificial Intelligence Day (AI4VN 2025) in Hà Nội on Friday.

Themed “Việt Nam in the Global AI Race”, the event was organised by online newspaper VnExpress under the auspices of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST). It provides a platform for policymakers and businesses to exchange measures for fostering AI application and development in line with Việt Nam’s digital transformation and AI strategy.

Phương shared the country’s key directions for AI legislation, underscoring Việt Nam’s ambition to position itself as a pioneer in the field.

The draft law is based on five core principles – human-centred development, safety and transparency, inclusiveness and sustainability, balanced governance, and harmony. It adopts a risk-based management approach under which high-risk AI systems will face stricter monitoring. Transparency requirements such as clear labelling when users interact with AI systems are also emphasised to help distinguish between human- and machine-generated content.

The deputy minister said the proposed legislation aims to incentivise innovation, including preferential policies for AI research and development. The MoST is already piloting AI application to internal activities, including drafting legal documents to reduce workload and save time.

AI ethics in sectors such as education, health care and finance will remain central, he stressed, affirming that final decisions in these areas must rest with humans.

As AI management and development require a multi-dimensional approach balancing innovation and people and enterprises' interests, experts, businesses, and state agencies play an indispensable role in this process, Phương said, reiterating the ministry’s commitment to building a legal framework for an open, transparent, and effective AI ecosystem.

Kim Wimbush, Counsellor at Australia’s national science agency CSIRO and Director of the Aus4Innovation programme in Việt Nam, said the theme of AI4VN 2025 reflects Việt Nam’s ambition to harness the Fourth Industrial Revolution to promote innovation for development and contribute to global progress.

He noted that Australia and Việt Nam have been cooperating in developing and applying new technologies, with AI being developed responsibly and sustainably. Since the launch of their innovation partnership in 2017 — now a pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in March 2024, Australia has supported Việt Nam in advancing AI applications in breast cancer diagnosis, agricultural productivity, and environmental management, including conservation of rare species such as the sarus cranes.

The two countries have collaborated to create an ethical framework for AI. In June 2024, with support from CSIRO and the Vietnam National University’s School of Law, the MoST issued guidelines on responsible AI research and development. Another milestone came this year with the launch of the Australia–Việt Nam Strategic Technology Centre, focusing on 5G, 6G, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. The initiative underscores Australia’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam in implementing Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science and technology as a key driver of development.

Lê Hồng Việt, CEO of FPT Smart Cloud, noted Việt Nam — currently classed as an “emerging potential” AI player in ASEAN — faces a significant investment gap compared with the US, China, and Singapore. Nonetheless, he pointed out Việt Nam’s competitive advantages in cost, proactive government support, and rapid economic growth while acknowledging challenges in infrastructure, talent shortages, legal frameworks and R&D spending.

Delegates at AI4VN also discussed issues such as AI infrastructure as a foundation for a digital Việt Nam and how enterprises can prepare to leverage AI agents. Vinmotion’s humanoid robot delivered interactive demonstrations during the event.

Now in its eighth year, AI4VN has established itself as a flagship forum for AI policy dialogue in Việt Nam, bridging government agencies and enterprises, and raising public awareness of AI’s role in daily life and national development. — VNA/VNS