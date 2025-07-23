Deputy PM pledges support for German group's vocational projects

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng welcomed German-based Avestos Group's interest in promoting investment and business cooperation in Việt Nam, emphasising the continued positive development of the Vietnam–Germany Strategic Partnership across all sectors.

At a meeting with Klaus Michael, CEO of Avestos Group, on July 23, Deputy PM Dũng praised the company’s contributions to vocational training in Việt Nam, which have gradually brought the country’s vocational education activities closer to international standards and practices.

Michael briefed the Deputy PM on Avestos’s cooperation with Việt Nam’s Ministry of Education and Training in vocational training based on German standards. He also raised several challenges currently facing the group and expressed a wish for support from the Vietnamese Government to resolve them.

Dũng, who is also President of the Vietnam–Germany Friendship Association, requested that the Ministry of Education and Training closely coordinate with Avestos to comprehensively review the existing issues, and propose effective solutions in line with Vietnamese law to support the investor. — VNS