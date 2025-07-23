Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Deputy PM pledges support for German group's vocational projects

July 23, 2025 - 21:21
Deputy PM Nguyễn Chí Dũng praised German-based Avestos Group’s contributions to vocational training in Việt Nam, saying they have gradually brought the country’s vocational education activities closer to international standards and practices.

 

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng (centre) at a meeting with German-based Avestos Group on July 23, 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng welcomed German-based Avestos Group's interest in promoting investment and business cooperation in Việt Nam, emphasising the continued positive development of the Vietnam–Germany Strategic Partnership across all sectors.

At a meeting with Klaus Michael, CEO of Avestos Group, on July 23, Deputy PM Dũng praised the company’s contributions to vocational training in Việt Nam, which have gradually brought the country’s vocational education activities closer to international standards and practices.

Michael briefed the Deputy PM on Avestos’s cooperation with Việt Nam’s Ministry of Education and Training in vocational training based on German standards. He also raised several challenges currently facing the group and expressed a wish for support from the Vietnamese Government to resolve them.

Dũng, who is also President of the Vietnam–Germany Friendship Association, requested that the Ministry of Education and Training closely coordinate with Avestos to comprehensively review the existing issues, and propose effective solutions in line with Vietnamese law to support the investor. — VNS

Vietnam–Germany Strategic Partnership

see also

More on this story

Economy

Five land areas assigned in Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone

According to city officials, surveys on the current legal situation regarding land use and forests will be completed ahead of starting land clearance and infrastructure projects in the FTZ by the end of the year, all while looking for strategic partners and investors.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom