Society

Tragedy in Hạ Long

July 21, 2025 - 17:43
A happy boat trip with friends and families around Hạ Long Bay ended in tragedy when the vessel they were in capsized in bad weather. From the 49 people on board, 10 survived and 35 were confirmed dead. Four others remain missing.

