Tragedy in Hạ Long

A happy boat trip with friends and families around Hạ Long Bay ended in tragedy when the vessel they were in capsized in bad weather. From the 49 people on board, 10 survived and 35 were confirmed dead. Four others remain missing.
Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân highlighted the need for young intellectuals to grasp global trends, be politically astute both domestically and internationally, set personal goals and aspirations and connect their research with real life to make practical and effective contributions.
A programme called “Coast Guard Accompanies Fishermen” has helped to raise awareness of legal issues among local fishermen and strengthen ties between maritime law enforcement and coastal communities in Vĩnh Long Province.
The High School for the Gifted under the Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) will organise the 2025 Summer School of Advanced Mathematics (VSSAM 2025) from August 15 to 22, aiming to foster mathematical interest and nurture young talent among lower secondary students.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on ministries, central agencies, and local authorities to take urgent and coordinated action to fulfil the national goal of doing away with all makeshift and substandard housing by August 31.
The Thai consulate in HCM City, in collaboration with the Việt Nam Red Cross Society and the national blood donation programme Hành trình đỏ (Red Journey), organised a humanitarian blood donation event in HCM City on July 20.