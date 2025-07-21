Young intellectuals called on to further contribute to the nation’s development

HÀ NỘI – Young intellectuals, considered the nation’s elite human resources, should continue promoting patriotism and national pride, and embrace their mission, responsibility and honour in building the country in the new era.

That was the message from Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân as she emphasised the crucial role of young intellectuals in “solving the problem of national development” at a meeting in Hà Nội yesterday with delegates attending the 6th Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum in 2025.

She highlighted the need for young intellectuals to grasp global trends, be politically astute both domestically and internationally, set personal goals and aspirations and connect their research with real life to make practical and effective contributions.

The Vice President noted that past editions of the forum had not only inspired responsibility and love for the homeland among young intellectuals but also embodied the aspiration of “standing shoulder to shoulder with global powers”, as envisioned by President Hồ Chí Minh.

The forum had become a space for global intellectual networking, fostering a spirit of innovation and contributing positively to the nation’s progress.

She also shared that during her overseas missions, leaders of many countries expressed appreciation and respect for Vietnamese intellectuals, particularly students and experts. This was clear proof of the capabilities, resilience and patriotism of Vietnamese youth, both at home and abroad, she said.

Reiterating the importance of young intellectuals in addressing national development challenges, she urged them to focus on research into infrastructure development, information technology, agricultural processing, biotechnology, national branding (especially for Vietnamese rice), improving the physical and intellectual capacity of the Vietnamese people and expanding cultural industries and high-value-added services such as finance and logistics.

She also highlighted the importance of proactive climate change adaptation, especially in vulnerable regions such as the central region and the Mekong Delta.

The Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, the organiser of the forum, was called to continue maintaining and expanding the forum as a platform for connecting young intellectuals and promoting creativity and national development.

“When knowledge is shared and connected, it is enriched and strengthens the nation's intellectual foundation,” said Xuân.

“With patriotism, resilience, and wisdom, young Vietnamese intellectuals would continue to conquer new heights and make meaningful contributions to fast, sustainable development, upholding the socialist orientation and affirming Việt Nam’s position on the global stage.”

Over the past five forums, the event has attracted more than 1,000 young intellectuals from inside and outside the country, contributing to policies and programmes related to youth talent development.

The 6th Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum in 2025, themed 'Global Vietnamese Intellectuals Contributing to the Nation’s Entry into a New Era', was held in Hà Nội from 19-21 July to implement Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthrough development in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation. VNS