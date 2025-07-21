Body of six-year-old in Hạ Long boat incident found

QUẢNG NINH — Rescue teams on Monday morning recovered the body of a six-year-old boy, one of the last four remaining victims unaccounted for following the tragic capsizing of the Vịnh Xanh 58 tourist boat in Hạ Long Bay, Quảng Ninh Province.

According to the provincial People's Committee, the boy’s body was found near Ti Tốp Island during an expanded search operation. He was identified as Nguyễn Huy Hải P., born in 2019, a resident of Hà Lầm Ward in Quảng Ninh.

The child had been travelling with his family as part of an eight-member group. His mother and two other relatives died in the incident. After the body was brought ashore, it was transferred to a medical facility for necessary post-mortem procedures.

So far, the maritime disaster has claimed the lives of 36 people, with 10 survivors rescued and three individuals still missing. Search and rescue operations are continuing under difficult conditions, as Quảng Ninh also braces for the arrival of Typhoon Wipha (Storm No. 3).

The Vịnh Xanh 58, registration number QN-7105, departed from the Ha Long International Passenger Port in Bãi Cháy Ward at around 1:30pm last Saturday with 49 people on board, including 46 passengers and three crew members. It was en route along Tour Route 2 of Ha Long Bay when it was hit by a sudden, violent thunderstorm near Đầu Gỗ Cave.

The storm capsized the boat within a few minutes, plunging dozens of passengers into the sea. Emergency response teams and local residents quickly mobilised in a race to rescue survivors.

Authorities continue to expand the search radius and deploy drones and divers as they work urgently to find the remaining missing individuals. — VNA/VNS