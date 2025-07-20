Forum positions young intellectuals as key driver of nation’s future

HÀ NỘI — The sixth Global Forum for Young Vietnamese Intellectuals wrapped up in Hà Nội on Sunday, drawing more than 500 delegates from inside and outside the country, both in person and online.

Themed “Global young Vietnamese intellectuals contribute to the nation’s advancement into a new era,” the two-day event created a multi-dimensional dialogue platform where young intellectuals shared ideas and jointly outlined new directions in key areas such as science and technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, education, health care, smart agriculture, climate change, and digital transformation.

Nguyễn Tường Lâm, Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Youth Federation Central Committee, said across four discussion sessions, delegates not only demonstrated the academic depth of Việt Nam's young intellectuals, but also promoted the spirit of commitment and readiness to take on the country’s most pressing challenges.

“The forum is just the starting point,” he said. “What we’re striving for is a structure broad enough to harness the intellectual capital of Vietnamese around the world and a mechanism deep enough to absorb policy proposals, technological initiatives, and innovative models from young people with talent, integrity, and ambition.”

The forum featured in-depth discussions across four major themes, with more than 30 presentations and over 100 contributions from scientists, experts, and startup unicorns.

The ideas spanned a broad spectrum but converged on a common goal – harnessing the potential of young intellectuals to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges – from strategic planning to on-the-ground execution.

Several notable real-world projects were presented at the forum, including a drone- and bio-based model to support farmers; AI-powered healthcare solutions; green startups aimed at sustainable development; a digital transformation platform for businesses and communities; and a grassroots AI education initiative.

In addition, many flagship initiatives are already underway, including an AI literacy programme targeting 2 million Vietnamese youths; the development of a national programme to identify and nurture AI talent; and the formation of an expert network to support the North–South high-speed railway project.

The forum opened up broad avenues for multi-dimensional collaboration, laying the groundwork for the 2025–2030 phase with a long-term vision toward 2045 – positioning intellectuals not just as a resource, but as a driving force in shaping the nation’s future.

On this occasion, the Executive Board of the Global Network of Young Vietnamese Intellectuals for the 2025–2027 term was officially launched.

The annual forum was first organised in 2018 by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee. Over five editions, more than 1,000 young Vietnamese intellectuals at home and abroad have contributed to youth talent development programmes and policies. — VNA/VNS