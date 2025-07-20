PM expresses gratitude to revolution contributors in An Giang

AN GIANG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính paid tribute to war heroes and martyrs, visited wounded soldiers, and examined the housing support for policy beneficiaries in An Giang Province on Sunday.

Coming to the Mekong Delta province ahead of the 78th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2025), the Government leader offered incense in commemoration of fallen soldiers at the An Giang martyrs’ cemetery in An Chau commune.

He and accompanying officials also visited and presented gifts to 73-year-old Phạm Phong Hải and 58-year-old Huỳnh Văn Anh, who are war invalids in Châu Đốc Ward, and 85-year-old Nguyễn Thị Có, a revolution contributor in Bình Mỹ Commune.

Expressing his gratitude and best wishes to the contributors and their families, PM Chính affirmed that the Party, State, and people always keep in mind and deeply appreciate the enormous contributions and sacrifice by those who rendered service to the nation.

He called on them to remain bright examples for their descendants to follow, educate the young on patriotism and former generations’ dedications to the Fatherland, and encourage local communities to comply with the Party and State’s guidelines, policies, and laws.

He also asked ministries, sectors, and localities to further promote the tradition of expressing gratitude to continue caring for revolution contributors’ material and spiritual lives.

Congratulating Nguyễn Thị Có on a new house built with support from the State, local authorities, and neighbours, PM Chính affirmed that the Party and State have no other goal than a wealthy and happy life for the people.

Among efforts to that end, a programme on eradicating makeshift and dilapidated houses for policy beneficiaries has been promoted, aiming to benefit all revolution contributors by July 27 and complete the entire work nationwide by August 31.

The PM praised An Giang’s active engagement in the programme, having built, repaired, and handed over 6,774 houses worth over VNĐ420 billion (US$16 million) to targeted families. The province completed the work four months ahead of the national deadline.

Later the same day, PM Chính visited the Temple of Thoại Ngọc Hầu in Châu Đốc Ward. Thoại Ngọc Hầu, real name Nguyễn Văn Thoại, was a general playing a considerable role in national defence during the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802–1945).

He also came to the Temple of Bà Chúa Xứ (the Holy Mother of the Realm) on Sam Mountain, which hosted a large festival in the fourth lunar month each year. This festival, deeply imbued with the cultural identity of residents in the southwestern region, was listed intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO. — VNA/VNS