Khánh Hòa Police issue level-2 digital IDs to facilitate procedures for foreign nationals

NHA TRANG — From the early hours of a morning, Executive Chef at Villa Le Corail Gran Meliá hotel Azizskandar Bin Awang and his colleagues were at the Immigration Management Office of Khánh Hòa Police in Nha Trang Ward to complete procedures for obtaining a Level-2 digital identification account via the Việt Nam Electronic Identification (VNeID) app.

At the application counter in the office at 47 Lý Tự Trọng Street, 43-year-old Awang, a Malaysian national, received detailed guidance from officers on every step, from completing personal information forms and facial recognition photography to fingerprinting and verifying ownership of his Vietnamese mobile number and personal email address.

He said his temporary residence card is valid until September 30, 2026.

Through friends, he learnt about the benefits of having a Level-2 digital identification account.

It enables smooth access to various digital services, such as identity verification in banking transactions, storing electronic residence permits and other documents, and using public services in a fast, secure and convenient manner.

“The officers were very helpful and even assisted with translation, allowing me to complete the process with ease,” he said.

Similarly, 66-year-old French national Yves Michel Raymond Plumyoen, who has lived in Việt Nam for three years and is married to a Vietnamese citizen, said he came to the office to apply for a Level-2 digital identification account, hoping it will make future administrative procedures more convenient.

“The officers were incredibly welcoming and supportive and the process was completed quickly. I’m very satisfied,” he said.

Awang and Plumyoen are among a growing number of foreigners who have recently visited the office to apply for Level-2 digital identification accounts.

In an effort to better serve foreign residents and workers in the province, Khánh Hòa Province’s Police Department has launched an intensive 50-day campaign to issue Level-2 digital identification accounts.

The initiative, carried out under the direction of the Ministry of Public Security, aims to facilitate foreign nationals’ access to Việt Nam’s digital services and platforms.

The campaign, running from July 1 to August 19, operates seven days a week, including Saturdays and Sundays, with two designated registration locations at 47 Lý Tự Trọng Street in Nha Trang Ward and at 287 August-21 Street in Bảo An Ward.

Eligible applicants include individuals aged six and above who hold valid temporary or permanent residence permits, possess a registered Vietnamese mobile phone number in their name and have a personal email address.

The processing time is capped at three working days for individuals already listed in the National Immigration Database and seven working days for those not yet registered.

Lieutenant Colonel Huỳnh Đức Trung, deputy head of the office, said Level-2 digital identification accounts enable foreigners to carry out online administrative procedures more easily, saving time, reducing paperwork and limiting the need for in-person visits.

“This not only facilitates lawful residence, investment and daily life for foreigners, but also ensures the authenticity of their information and safeguards their legal rights in Việt Nam,” he said.

Information integrated into Level-2 digital identification accounts also supports various digital utilities, such as banking verification, tax transactions, temporary residence declarations, financial dealings and access to public services, all via the VNeID app in a secure and user-friendly manner.

Over 500 foreign nationals in the province have registered for Level-2 digital identification accounts so far.

Nonetheless, some challenges remain, he added.

Some applicants lack a Vietnamese-registered mobile number, use SIM cards not properly registered in accordance with regulations, or do not yet have a personal email address.

In such cases, officers at the office have taken the time to explain the requirements and assist applicants in updating or completing their documentation.

Issuing Level-2 digital identification is not only a State management measure, it also offers practical benefits for both foreign individuals and businesses, particularly in a province like Khánh Hòa, which sees a high number of international visitors, residents and professionals.

Thanks to the dedication of the officers and personnel of the Police Department, the goal of issuing Level-2 digital identification accounts is gradually being realised, enhancing State governance while fostering international integration. — VNS