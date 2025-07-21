Việt Nam to build combined primary‑secondary boarding schools in 248 land border communes

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo has agreed on the policy of investing in building primary‑secondary boarding schools in 248 land border communes across the country, according to its freshly announced conclusion.

This is a key task in socio‑economic development and implementing ethnic policies to improve education levels, the quality of human resources, develop a pool of local and ethnic minority officials, and better the material and spiritual lives of people in border areas, contributing to strengthening national defence and security.

At least 100 new or renovated schools are to be completed in 2025, no later than the start of the next academic year. These schools will serve as models for broader implementation, with the overall goal of building 248 schools within the next two to three years. The schools must meet technical standards in terms of design, scale, and classroom space, and be fully equipped with facilities to support learning, spiritual and physical development, and daily living conditions, and ensure absolute safety.

The Government’s Party Committee has been assigned to lead and direct relevant ministries, agencies, and the people’s committees of border provinces in implementing this policy.

Notably, the Party Committee of the Ministry of Education and Training has been tasked with coordinating with local authorities and relevant agencies to review, amend, and supplement related regulations to ensure that students in land border communes are eligible for appropriate boarding and semi‑boarding policies, in line with the challenging terrain and geographical distances.

It will work with the Ministry of Home Affairs to develop a plan for allocating teachers based on current staffing levels and future demands, train teachers in ethnic minority languages, and propose budget allocations to sustain school operations and provide appropriate allowances for teachers in these new conditions.

Additionally, policies will be developed to encourage personnel to work in border communes, and a plan will be created to establish partnerships between schools nationwide and those in border areas, thus fostering exchanges and connections with and support for disadvantaged schools.

The Party Committee of the Ministry of Construction has been assigned to coordinate with the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs in developing standardised design models for inter‑level boarding schools, providing a reference framework for localities to implement based on their specific conditions.

The Party Committee of the Ministry of Finance will coordinate with the Ministry of Education and Training, the people's committees of provinces and relevant agencies to balance funding sources from the central and local budgets, as well as other legitimate sources to determine total investment levels, investment phases, and mechanisms for selecting contractors to ensure the construction of the 248 schools. In addition, measures must be put in place to ensure the annual operating budgets of these schools are sustainably maintained.

The people’s committees of border provinces are responsible for working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to review and adjust relevant planning schemes, and prepare land areas for construction and ensuring the necessary technical infrastructure to support the development of these educational facilities.

The Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and central mass organisations have been assigned to launch campaigns calling on sectors, localities, organisations, individuals, businesses, and the entire society to join hands in supporting the construction and upgrading of schools in border communes.

The Government’s Party Committee will direct the Party Committee of the Ministry of Education and Training to coordinate with relevant agencies in supervising and guiding the implementation of this conclusion. Any difficulties or issues beyond their authority must be reported to higher‑level authorities for resolution. Throughout the implementation process, strict inspection and supervision must be ensured, with zero tolerance for losses, waste, or misconduct. — VNS