Việt Nam pledges comprehensive success as APEC 2027 host

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is committed to making the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting a comprehensive success, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Monday evening.

Hosting APEC 2027, the PM Chính said, is both a great honour and a major international responsibility. He reaffirmed the country’s strong commitment to multilateralism, solidarity, and global cooperation, and its determination to work closely with other member economies to advance regional economic integration and uphold the global trading system.

The decision to entrust Việt Nam with hosting duties, he noted, reflects the confidence and trust of the APEC community.

Marking nearly three decades of APEC membership, Việt Nam views the forum as a vital platform for expanding market access, attracting investment, promoting technology transfer, and enhancing national competitiveness.

“In a world of complex and profound change, no single country can tackle global challenges alone,” the PM said, adding that APEC must remain a key driver of economic integration and sustainable growth.

He noted that Việt Nam’s economy remains on a strong trajectory, with GDP growth reaching 7.1 per cent in 2024 and 7.52 per cent in the first half of 2025.

The Government is working towards a full-year growth target of 8.3–8.5 per cent, laying the groundwork for a decade of double-digit growth to meet national development goals by 2030 and 2045.

Drawing on the experience of past hostings and learning from international partners, Việt Nam aims to deliver an even more successful APEC year in 2027.

“We are determined to make APEC 2027 a success on all fronts,” the PM Chính said, underlining the event’s potential to reinforce Việt Nam’s diplomatic reach and foster new partnerships.

Beyond diplomatic impact, the government expects APEC 2027 to yield tangible benefits for Vietnamese citizens and businesses, as well as strengthen international cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and social spheres.

The Government is already making infrastructure investments in anticipation of the event. Key projects include the expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport, a new convention centre, and upgrades to water, power, and transport systems.

Phú Quốc Island, located in the southern province of Kiên Giang (now part of An Giang Province), has been selected to host APEC 2027.

To steer preparations, the PM outlined five strategic areas including enhancing collaboration among APEC economies, fostering innovation and creativity, ensuring strong coordination across ministries and provinces, mobilising public and private sector support, and translating APEC outcomes into practical economic benefits.

At the event, representatives from South Korea and China, hosts of APEC in 2025 and 2026, respectively, commended Việt Nam’s active contributions to the forum over the past 25 years. They pledged to support Việt Nam in the lead-up to 2027, share their experience, and expressed confidence in the country’s ability to successfully host APEC once again.

Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, who chairs the National Committee for APEC 2027, said Việt Nam enters APEC 2027 with high confidence, vision and ambition.

He stressed that 2025 would serve as the launchpad for all preparatory work, with 2026 focused on finalising logistics, and 2027 as the year of implementation.

The Government plans to establish five sub-committees and a secretariat to ensure seamless coordination.

According to Deputy PM Sơn, in parallel with domestic preparations, Việt Nam will strengthen consultations and coordination with other APEC host economies, particularly South Korea, China and Mexico (2028), to ensure continuity across the hosting years, maximise resource efficiency, and draw on shared experience to support the successful organisation of APEC events through 2028. — VNS