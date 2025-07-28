NA Chairman’s visit to Morocco - strategic turning point in bilateral ties: Moroccan media

HÀ NỘI — Moroccan media outlets have given extensive coverage to the official visit by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, to Morocco from July 24 - 27, highlighting it as a strategic milestone in bilateral relations.

This is the first official visit by a key Vietnamese leader to Morocco in six years and marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026.

The visit featured a series of high-level engagements which were widely covered across Moroccan media platforms.

News outlets in French, Arabic and English described the visit as a strategic turning point with discussions focusing on parliamentary diplomacy.

They highlighted the potential for Việt Nam and Morocco to serve as gateways connecting ASEAN and Africa, as well as the efforts to raise bilateral trade to US$500 million while underlining the visit’s significance in boosting economic, cultural and people-to-people ties and fostering a new phase of multidimensional cooperation.

Leading newspapers such as Le Matin and La Vie Eco published prominent features on the visit.

Le Matin stressed the importance of the newly signed cooperation agreement between Việt Nam’s NA and Morocco’s House of Representatives, calling it a key step toward enhancing legislative collaboration and the two countries’ friendship.

Meanwhile, La Vie Eco ran an article emphasising that the agreement reflects the two countries’ commitments to boost ties in legislation, trade, and other economic sectors.

The newspaper also highlighted the meeting between Chairman Mẫn and Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, during which the two leaders focused on creating new momentum for bilateral cooperation and the two countries' strategic roles in the region.

Newswire MCG24 spotlighted the historic depth and shared aspirations between the two nations, viewing the relationship as a strategic entry point into ASEAN and Africa.

Online newspaper Al-Omk hailed the visit as a success of parliamentary diplomacy and noted the upcoming 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The Moroccan national news agency run multiple news bulletins on the visit, which were also picked up by international news outlets.

Moroccan state television aired detailed footage, particularly the official welcome ceremony at the House of Representatives' headquarters, emphasising Morocco’s warm reception and the significance of the visit in deepening friendship and cooperation.

Radio stations across Morocco broadcast updates on the visit, with a focus on parliamentary activities and discussions on potential cooperation in agriculture, renewable energy and trade.

They also emphasised Morocco’s role as a strategic gateway to Africa and Việt Nam’s position as a bridge to Southeast Asia.

Posts on official social media channels attracted positive engagement from Moroccan netizens, expressing optimism about future economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.— VNA/VNS