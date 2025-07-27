Top Vietnamese legislator concludes official visit to Morocco

RABAT – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation concluded his successful official visit to Morocco on July 27 morning (local time) and departed for Switzerland to attend the the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and engage in bilateral activities from July 27-30.

At Salé Airport in Rabat, the Vietnamese delegation was seen off by Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami, Moroccan parliament officials, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Lê Kim Quy.

During the four-day visit, Chairman Mẫn met with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, held talks with Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami, and President of the Moroccan House of Councillors Mohamed Ould Errachid.

At the events, the Moroccan leaders emphasised the significance of the visit as the two countries prepare to celebrate 65 years of diplomatic ties in 2026. They highlighted the historically strong and growing bilateral relationship, especially in people-to-people exchanges.

In an atmosphere of friendship and openness, both sides agreed on the need to further expand economic and trade cooperation to match the strong political ties. They committed to fostering two-way investment and supporting each other as regional gateways for economic collaboration.

Chairman Mẫn proposed that the two countries enhance information sharing on market trends, promote free and sustainable trade initiatives at multilateral platforms, strengthen business-to-business connections, and explore joint production and export projects to third-party markets, especially those benefiting from existing free trade agreements (FTAs).

He also recommended negotiating a new trade agreement in line with current development priorities, and deepening cooperation in strategic industries such as agricultural processing, fertiliser production, and renewable energy.

In terms of parliamentary cooperation, the two sides agreed to work closely at multilateral parliamentary forums, promote exchanges among young and female parliamentarians, increase high-level delegation visits, and intensify dialogue and sharing of law-making experience.

They also discussed building legal frameworks in digital transformation, climate change response, green economic development, and parliamentary diplomacy as a way to bolster collaboration between ministries, sectors, and businesses.

A cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Moroccan House of Representatives was signed during the visit.

While in Casablanca and Rabat, Chairman Mẫn attended a policy dialogue on promoting Việt Nam–Morocco cooperation, received the President of the Morocco–Việt Nam Friendship Association and the head of the Morocco–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group. He also met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in Morocco.

The top legislator’s official visit underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in serving the interests of the two countries' people, deepening Việt Nam–Morocco ties, and contributing to peace, cooperation, and development regionally and globally. It also reaffirmed the strength of South–South cooperation and the enduring solidarity among developing nations in their mutual pursuit of growth. VNA/VNS