NA Chairman meets Vietnamese Community in Switzerland

GENEVA — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga met with staff from Vietnamese representative offices and members of the Vietnamese community in Switzerland on Sunday (local time) in Geneva.

During the meeting, Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, head of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, said that despite a heavy workload and growing global uncertainties, Vietnamese diplomatic missions in Switzerland have gained increasing recognition from the international community.

Some of them view Việt Nam as a model of sustainable socio-economic development with a proactive foreign policy of international integration, multilateralisation, diversification, for peace, especially in the current volatile world context.

Ambassador Dũng shared that the Vietnamese community in Switzerland numbers around 10,000 people.

They remain patriotic, united, and committed to preserving Vietnamese cultural identity.

Many community members are accomplished professionals, including doctors, professors, and experts, working in leading Swiss institutions and international organisations in Geneva.

This valuable intellectual resource plays a vital role in promoting scientific, educational and technological cooperation between Việt Nam and Switzerland.

Swiss authorities have consistently praised the community’s strong integration and positive contributions to local society.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community expressed their pride in the homeland’s progress and their trust in the Party’s leadership.

They welcomed the Government’s administrative reforms and proposed further support for teaching Vietnamese language abroad, faster issuance of e-passports and ID cards, and greater opportunities for young intellectuals in Switzerland to contribute to Việt Nam’s development.

Chairman Mẫn conveyed greetings and best wishes from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to all embassy staff and Vietnamese expatriates in Switzerland.

Updating the community on Việt Nam’s achievements after nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), the NA leader highlighted that the country’s macroeconomic stability, inflation control, social welfare, and national security have been maintained.

In 2024, Việt Nam’s GDP grew by 7.09 per cent, with all 15 major targets met or exceeded.

GDP reached approximately US$470 billion, and per capita income rose to over $4,700, placing Việt Nam among the world’s top 35 economies.

He also briefed the participants on Việt Nam’s ongoing administrative reforms, including the streamlining of the political system.

On July 1, Việt Nam officially operated the two-tier local government with 34 provinces and 3,321communes/wards.

The system aims to bring the administration closer to the people, simplifying procedures for citizens and businesses.

The NA also recently approved a policy to invest in the North-South high-speed railway, urban rail systems in HCM City and Hà Nội and other key projects essential to national development.

Notably, the Party issued four strategic resolutions, while the NA adopted resolutions and amended many related laws to promptly institutionalise the Party's policies.

He urged the Vietnamese ambassadors and diplomatic missions to further promote the Party's policies, the State's laws to the people, especially newly-issued breakthrough policies, strategies, while continuing to pay attention to and promptly resolve the difficulties faced them.

He also asked relevant ministries and sectors to work with their Swiss counterparts to review the implementation of existing agreements and cooperation documents, with a view to ensuring more effective execution in the coming time.

He said he hopes the Vietnamese community in Switzerland will continue to promote patriotism, solidarity and further strengthen ties in areas such as economics, trade, investment, culture, education, health care with local partners. -- VNA/VNS