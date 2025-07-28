Việt Nam shows trust in dialogue, solidarity and peace: Swiss Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s participation in the upcoming 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP) reaffirms its trust in dialogue, solidarity and peace, according to Swiss Ambassador to Việt Nam Thomas Gass.

The 6th WCSP, hosted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) under the theme “A world in turmoil: Parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace, justice and prosperity for all”, is scheduled to take place from July 29 to 31, at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn will attend the conference and conduct a series of bilateral engagements during his visit to Switzerland.

Ambassador Gass told the press that the IPU and the upcoming 6th WCSP play a crucial role in reminding the international community that sustainable development must be people-centred and grounded in mutual dependence and solidarity among nations.

The diplomat noted that the participation of NA Chairman Mẫn once again affirms Việt Nam’s strong belief in the importance of the legislature within the political system, and in the supervisory role of people's representatives who reflect the diversity of religion, gender, ethnicity, age and viewpoints.

He added that Chairman Mẫn’s visit comes at a time when Việt Nam–Switzerland relations have seen notable progress across multiple sectors during the first half of 2025.

He highlighted joint efforts to advance bilateral ties and commitments to accelerating negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and Switzerland, and another between Việt Nam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

In May 2025, the two countries celebrated the 35 years of development cooperation and jointly launched a new US$50 million development programme for the 2025–28 period.

Bilateral cooperation has also expanded in the area of digital finance, with the introduction of a FinTech regulatory sandbox in partnership with the State Bank of Việt Nam.

In terms of climate action, the ambassador pointed to the successful completion of a flood risk management project in the Mekong Delta funded by Switzerland and the World Bank.

In parallel, the Swiss–Vietnamese Economic Forum and the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland have jointly hosted numerous events to welcome provincial and municipal leaders from Việt Nam, aimed at fostering cooperation in smart agriculture, tourism, clean energy, financial technology, and innovation.

On the cultural front, Swiss artists and films had a strong presence at this year’s International Francophonie Day celebrations in Việt Nam (March 20), reflecting the growing mutual interest in cultural exchange.

Touching on parliamentary cooperation, Ambassador Gass said bilateral ties in this area have also been actively strengthened in recent years.

In June 2023, President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas, accompanied by two Vice Presidents, visited Hà Nội to resume high-level parliamentary dialogue and enhance cooperation in legal and trade frameworks.

In March 2024, a Vietnamese National Assembly delegation held meetings with Swiss lawmakers in Geneva and also engaged with the overseas Vietnamese community in Switzerland.

Most recently, in January 2025, two Swiss parliamentarians took part in the Francophone Parliamentary Forum in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ, which focused on sustainable agriculture and climate change.

Ambassador Gass expressed his belief that the parliaments of the two countries would continue to exchange high-level visits, including an official visit to Switzerland by Chairman Mẫn.

Looking ahead, he said the two countries are preparing for the 17th round of trade negotiations, scheduled for early September 2025.

He noted that all parties and all levels had reached a consensus that finalising the FTAs with Việt Nam remains a top priority. A Việt Nam–Switzerland Economic Forum is also scheduled to take place in November in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng.

The ambassador added that 2026 will be a particularly meaningful year, marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Switzerland.

A number of cultural activities, including a music festival, are expected to be held as part of the celebration.— VNA/VNS