Photo exhibition highlights ASEAN beauty

August 28, 2025 - 13:02
The exhibition “The Beauty of ASEAN Nations – Vietnam’s Imprint” highlights the beauty of nature and people of ASEAN countries, and is open until September 5 at IDECAF in Sài Gòn Ward. Photo courtesy of artLIVE

HCM CITY— The beauty of Southeast Asian countries is highlighted at a photography exhibition opening at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in HCM City.

The exhibition, titled “The Beauty of ASEAN Nations – Vietnam’s Imprint”, is organised by the Vietnam-ASEAN Friendship Association in HCM City and its partners to celebrate the 58th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam's accession to the grouping.

It is part of the photo contest of the same name to honour cultural diversity and bring Southeast Asian countries together through visual storytelling. The contest received more than 200 photos taken by 50 Vietnamese and foreign photographers living and working in Việt Nam.

The exhibition showcases around 50 photos, featuring positive and inspiring images of nature, history, culture, people, and daily life in the region.

The photos also offer diverse perspectives on cooperative and cultural exchange activities among ASEAN countries, and deepen understanding among the member nations.  

The organisers awarded first prize for the best photo to photographer Trương Công Lực with the photo titled Phong Cách Trang Điểm Đặc Biệt Của Phụ Nữ Myanmar (Unique Beauty Tip of Myanmar Women) taken in Myanmar.

Second prize was given to Thắp Sáng Hang Phật (Lighting up the Buddha Cave) in Myanmar by Nguyễn Thị Hồng Lan, while two third prizes were sent to Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh (Hồ Chí Minh City) in Việt Nam by Cao Thị Thanh Hà and Dấu Thời Gian (Traces of Time) in Cambodia by Nguyễn Thu Dung.  

The exhibition remains open to the public until September 5 at IDECAF, 31 Thái Văn Lung Street, Sài Gòn Ward. – VNS

Phong Cách Trang Điểm Đặc Biệt Của Phụ Nữ Myanmar (Unique Beauty Tip of Myanmar Women) by Trương Công Lực. Photo courtesy of artLIVE
Thắp Sáng Hang Phật (Lighting up the Buddha Cave) by Nguyễn Thị Hồng Lan. Photo courtesy of artLIVE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Untouched coastal gems: Three weekend escapes in Khánh Hòa

For travellers seeking to escape the familiar rhythm of city life, the central coast of Việt Nam offers havens where time feels unhurried and nature remains in command. In Khánh Hòa Province, three destinations — Bích Đầm, Ninh Vân and the Stone Park — continue to resist the pull of mass tourism, offering an authentic window into the region’s coastal soul.
Over 3.1 million tourists visit Hà Nội in August

For the eight months of this year, the total number of visitors to Hà Nội reached 21.58 million, up 13.9 per cent year-on-year. Of the total, international tourist arrivals were 4.96 million, a year-on-year increase of 25.8 per cent. Total revenue from tourism in the period hit an estimated VNĐ85.8 trillion, up 17.1 per cent.
Exhibition marks National Day with iconic historical artifacts

The display features more than 200 curated photos, documents, and objects, including valuable original artifacts such as the 1919 identity card in France of Nguyễn Ái Quốc, his photography business card, and the 1960 letter he sent to the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED) Central Committee.

