Photo exhibition highlights ASEAN beauty

HCM CITY— The beauty of Southeast Asian countries is highlighted at a photography exhibition opening at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in HCM City.

The exhibition, titled “The Beauty of ASEAN Nations – Vietnam’s Imprint”, is organised by the Vietnam-ASEAN Friendship Association in HCM City and its partners to celebrate the 58th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam's accession to the grouping.

It is part of the photo contest of the same name to honour cultural diversity and bring Southeast Asian countries together through visual storytelling. The contest received more than 200 photos taken by 50 Vietnamese and foreign photographers living and working in Việt Nam.

The exhibition showcases around 50 photos, featuring positive and inspiring images of nature, history, culture, people, and daily life in the region.

The photos also offer diverse perspectives on cooperative and cultural exchange activities among ASEAN countries, and deepen understanding among the member nations.

The organisers awarded first prize for the best photo to photographer Trương Công Lực with the photo titled Phong Cách Trang Điểm Đặc Biệt Của Phụ Nữ Myanmar (Unique Beauty Tip of Myanmar Women) taken in Myanmar.

Second prize was given to Thắp Sáng Hang Phật (Lighting up the Buddha Cave) in Myanmar by Nguyễn Thị Hồng Lan, while two third prizes were sent to Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh (Hồ Chí Minh City) in Việt Nam by Cao Thị Thanh Hà and Dấu Thời Gian (Traces of Time) in Cambodia by Nguyễn Thu Dung.

The exhibition remains open to the public until September 5 at IDECAF, 31 Thái Văn Lung Street, Sài Gòn Ward. – VNS