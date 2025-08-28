Gia Lai festival spotlights forest, sea heritage

GIA LAI — The central province of Gia Lai will host a series of lively events as part of a festival celebrating local heritage and products, the provincial People’s Committee announced at a press briefing on August 26.

The festival, running from August 29 to September 2 in Quy Nhơn Ward, celebrates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam (September 2), and marks the unification of the former Gia Lai and Bình Định provinces into Gia Lai on July 1, 2025.

Cao Thanh Thương, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the festival aims to highlight the beauty of Gia Lai’s land and people, promote tourism to domestic and international visitors, and honour the achievements of local farmers and fishermen.

Key products such as oceanic tuna, coffee, OCOP-certified goods, and traditional craft items will be showcased to reach more domestic consumers and export markets while supporting the processing, trade promotion, and commercial development of the province’s agricultural and seafood products, he noted.

A highlight of the festival is the oceanic tuna culinary art show, offering free tastings prepared by cooks from HCM City, Australia, Thailand, Japan, and the Gia Lai Culinary Culture Association who will present tuna dishes in European, Asian, and Vietnamese styles.

Other activities include a food festival, exhibitions of OCOP products and craft villages' items, a coffee and gong culture day, presentations by restaurants from the province and other localities, alongside a space introducing the specialty Gia Lai coffee and innovative Vietnamese coffee creations.

The festival will also feature traditional arts performances, including the Bình Định martial arts, gongs and other folk musical instruments, the art of tuồng, and bài chòi singing. A spectacular light show and drone performance will conclude the festival. — VNA/VNS