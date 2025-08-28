HCM City to celebrate National Day with fireworks, cultural programmes

HCM CITY — To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), HCM City will host a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities, including fireworks displays and art performances.

On September 2 night, a major art programme featuring hundreds of singers, dancers and actors will be staged simultaneously at Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street, Bình Dương New City and Thùy Vân Square in Vũng Tàu. The event will be broadcast live and conclude with 15-minute high-altitude fireworks at all three venues.

Đầm Sen Cultural Park will stage a low-altitude fireworks show combined with laser and water music performances, along with marches, circus shows and cultural programmes during the four-day holiday. Visitors born on September 2 will enjoy free admission, while public sector employees will get a 50 per cent discount.

Suối Tiên Amusement Park will launch special night tours from August 29 to September 2, featuring fire dances, light shows, folk games, street food, and a large-scale water stage performance highlighting southern culture. Tickets are offered at a 50 per cent discount on September 2.

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens will provide free entry from 17:00 to 20:00 between August 28 and September 2, hosting folk games, craft village exhibitions and cultural activities.

Meanwhile, museums across the city, including the History Museum, City Museum, War Remnants Museum and Fine Arts Museum, will waive admission fees for residents and students during the holiday. — VNA/VNS