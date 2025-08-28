Special stamp exhibition marks Việt Nam's 80th National Day

HCM CITY — The Hồ Chí Minh City Museum of History, in collaboration with the Việt Stamp Club, opened a stamp exhibition on August 27 themed “80 years of Việt Nam reaching out to the world” to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 –2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

The exhibition, which runs until September 27, aims to highlight and honour the documentary and artistic value of postage stamps as a medium for preserving history and reflecting Việt Nam's culture, politics, and major events, particularly the August Revolution of 1945, the National Day, and the early years of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam.

Three main topics are featured: “Việt Nam on World Stamps” and “The World Tells Việt Nam's Story through Stamps”; “The August Revolution of 1945 and National Day September 2 on Postage Stamps”; and a collection of orders, medals, and badges from the early period of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh City Museum of History Hoàng Anh Tuấn said postage stamps are not only a means of postal payment but also a unique art form that embodies layers of information about history, culture, nature, and people. Each stamp serves as a “miniature name card” that carries a powerful influence in promoting a nation’s image to the world, he said.

According to Tuấn, with its long history and rich cultural identity, Việt Nam has frequently appeared on stamps issued by other countries. Images of the country, its people, landscapes, historic events, and notable figures have been chosen for stamps, reflecting international interest, respect, and close ties between Việt Nam and the global community.

He emphasised that the exhibition helps the public gain a deeper understanding of stamps as cultural ambassadors.

As traditional mail is increasingly being replaced by modern communication methods, stamps harken back to past times, and serve to highlight Việt Nam's friendship with other countries. — VNA/VNS