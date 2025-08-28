German man’s journey to protect Việt Nam’s endangered primates

By Trần Khánh An

When we think of expat life in Việt Nam, we often imagine foreigners in bustling cities, working nine-to-five jobs or freelancing.

But here, deep in Cúc Phương National Park in Ninh Bình Province, a German man lives in the jungle every day – happy, fulfilled and driven by purpose.

Every morning before sunrise, Wernhard Vodisch steps out of his stilt house surrounded by towering trees and the sound of gibbons calling in the mist. For the past two years, this remote jungle has been both his home and his workplace.

Here, far from the bustle of city life, Wernhard has found purpose in a mission that is as challenging as it is rewarding – rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing some of the rarest primates on the planet.

He is an animal head keeper at the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre (EPRC), a joint programme between Leipzig Zoo, Germany and Cúc Phương National Park.

Established in 1993, EPRC’s mission is to rescue endangered and rare primate species confiscated by authorities from illegal hunting, trading or transportation. The centre is currently caring for and rehabilitating 245 individuals from 14 species.

“It gives a great opportunity for the experts, of course, but also for the local communities itself, to get in touch with people, get different ideas, see different pictures and hear different opinions about things, which brings it all together,” he said.

“Because at the end, we all live on one planet and face the same challenges wherever we exactly are.”

Wernhard’s daily work involves overseeing quality animal husbandry across all sections of the centre, from rescue and rehabilitation to conservation breeding, education and research – all with the ultimate goal of conservation release.

He gathers observations from colleagues and identifies what action should be prioritised for each primate individual.

“My job is basically to make sure everything runs smoothly and not too much ‘lung tung lang tang’ (messy in Vietnamese),” he joked, while making his rounds to check every single cage in the centre before the end of a work day.

In EPRC, every rescue marks a step towards healing, hope and a return to where the primates truly belong in the wild.

Since childhood, he had been fascinated by the diversity of the world and promised himself he would experience it as much as possible. After beginning his career as a zookeeper in Leipzig, he learned about the EPRC programme in Việt Nam.

“I definitely saw it as an opportunity to follow my path, combining curiosity about the world, nature conservation, and the drive to gain new experiences while making a difference,” he said.

He applied for the position and was offered the role in April 2023.

Wernhard still vividly recalled his first visit to Cúc Phương: “I was really stunned the first morning here. I heard the gibbons’ call and saw the fog and clouds drifting through the trees and mountains – it was breathtaking.”

It leaves a lasting impression that motivates him to stay here every day.

“Since then, I have never once regretted my decision to work for the conservation and protection of Việt Nam’s highly endangered primate species, some of which exist only in this remarkable country. It is also a land of breathtaking landscapes, delicious food and lovely people.”

For Wernhard, the work is personal.

“Seeing how they grow older, especially when you’ve known them from their very first day, to when they become fully grown, and even have their first baby, always feels incredibly moving.

“It definitely makes me somehow emotionally attached to this place and the animals.”

Beyond his daily care duties, Wernhard also took part in the educational programme, welcoming school students from local communities to learn about the work at EPRC.

“For me, children are the future – the ones who will steer the wheel of future’s decisions. That’s incredibly important, especially since wildlife still faces so many challenges,” he added.

After two years at EPRC, he sees no end in sight, remaining committed to the mission of protecting Việt Nam’s incredible wildlife – something he believes is worth fighting for every single day.

“I truly fell in love with Cúc Phương National Park and Việt Nam. I hope that I will stay longer, dedicating myself to the never-ending mission of helping animals in need, restoring natural habitats and making a difference for the conservation of species, both on a small and large scale.

Biodiversity is life-quality and we should never forget that we as humans can only persist if there is an environment providing the basis for that.” – VNS