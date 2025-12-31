Politics & Law
When every minute matters: an emergency medical evacuation from Việt Nam to Australia

December 31, 2025 - 10:43
Family Medical Practice coordinated the emergency medical evacuation of an Australian patient from Vietnam, highlighting the importance of timely coordination and patient safety in critical situations.

By Dr Rafi Kot

Family Medical Practice (FMP) was involved in coordinating the emergency medical evacuation of Chloe Mowday on December 18, an Australian citizen who became critically ill in Việt Nam following serious complications from surgery performed abroad.

Situations like this highlight the complexity of managing critical illness away from home and the importance of coordinated international medical care.

Mowday, 31, experienced a rapid deterioration in her condition and required intensive care and life-support treatment. Given the severity of her illness and the need for specialised ongoing management, a medical evacuation to Australia was considered the safest option. Planning such a transfer requires careful assessment, clear communication and meticulous coordination to ensure patient stability throughout the journey.

The evacuation involved collaboration between emergency medicine specialists, critical-care clinicians, aviation medical teams, the patient’s family, and relevant consular authorities. Throughout the transfer, continuous monitoring and life-support care were maintained to reduce the risks associated with long-distance air transport of a critically ill patient. Mowday was transported via a specialist medical evacuation flight to Perth, where she was admitted to an Australian medical facility for further treatment.

Mowday's evacuation. — Photos courtesy of Family Medical Practice.

I have lived and practiced medicine in Việt Nam for more than three decades. Since establishing FMP in 1994, I have worked with expatriates, travellers and local families during some of their most difficult moments - often when they are far from home and facing serious illness.

Over the years, this experience has reinforced for me that in critical situations, patients and their families need not only medical care, but also clear communication, reassurance and continuity, especially when decisions must be made under great stress.

From a clinical perspective, international medical evacuations are not simply logistical exercises. They require careful evaluation of timing, patient stability, available medical resources and continuity of care across borders. Clear communication between treating teams in different countries is essential to ensure that care does not fragment during transition.

In Việt Nam, tourists and expatriates who become seriously unwell often face additional challenges, including language barriers, unfamiliar healthcare systems and uncertainty around insurance and evacuation processes. Coordinated medical support can help families navigate these complexities during what is often an extremely stressful period.

Mowday has since arrived safely in Australia and continues her recovery under the care of local medical specialists. Her case serves as a reminder that, while rare, severe medical emergencies can occur unexpectedly, and timely coordination can make a significant difference to outcomes. — Family Medical Practice

The medical team at Family Medical Practice is always ready to respond to emergency and critical care situations.

