France, Việt Nam bilateral relationship mutually beneficial: consul general

Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser began her tenure as consul general of France in HCM City in 2021, and has since been witness to some of the most significant events in Việt Nam-France relations, including the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them and a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. She speaks to Việt Nam News about her experience in the country and the state of relations between the two countries.

What have been the significant events related to bilateral relations between Việt Nam and France during your tenure?

Over the past four years, the relationship between Việt Nam and France has strengthened, progressing from cooperation in specific fields to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Since the COVID-19 period, France has shown solidarity by supporting Việt Nam with two million vaccines (directly and through COVAX).

These past years have been marked by intense political commitment, indicated by the rising number of joint projects in various fields between the two countries.

In 2023 we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between our two countries.

I have good memories of two “session” series events organised by the French Institute in HCM City.

Once related to cuisine, these events featured the participation of Guillaume Gomez, the former head chef of the French Presidential Palace, who also co-organised the Baguette Prizes to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Việt Nam. There was a moving moment when a young Vietnamese woman won the first prize in the Baguette Prizes competition.

Another related to fashion and design, featuring a competition for young designers and an amazing “Fashion night.”

By 2024, bilateral relationship between the two countries had reached a new level.

Following the historic visit of the French Minister of the Armed Forces to Việt Nam, the President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam Tô Lâm made an official visit to France, helping elevate the ties between the two countries to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

The year 2025 then opened with a state visit by French President Macron to Việt Nam.

Many strategic agreements were signed in various fields during this visit, including in defence, aviation, railways, space, health, and energy.

A few weeks after the visit, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính went to France to attend the third United Nations Ocean Conference and for bilateral activities.

How do the two countries benefit from this relationship?

France and Việt Nam benefit from collaboration in various fields, contributing to the strengthening of capabilities and promoting the development of both nations.

There are events organised by the French Institute in Vietnam, which collaborates with Vietnamese partners, such as the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France.

The French Institute in Việt Nam financially supported the establishment of the Vietnam Visual Effects and Animation Association.

France’s AC3 Studio participated in activities to celebrate Việt Nam's 50th anniversary of Reunification Day with a spectacular light projection on the facade of the HCM City People's Committee headquarters on April 30.

In terms of the economy, around 300 French businesses are in Việt Nam.

In HCM City, French businesses participated in the construction of metro line 1, which commenced operations in December 2024.

This includes Artelia, which was selected as the health, safety, and environment consulting unit, while Bureau Veritas Group was responsible for the project's safety assessment and certification.

The recent “French Tech Summit Vietnam 2025” in HCM City on May 27 gathered over 1,600 digital and technology experts and the French Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs, Clara Chappaz.

The event was organised by French economic organisations, including La French Tech Vietnam and the French-Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, demonstrating the dynamism and potential for cooperation between the two countries in innovation, technology and artificial intelligence.

Scientific cooperation between Vietnamese and French scientists is showing positive growth.

In 2024, an oceanography research campaign called PLUME (Particle transport along river plumes and their impact on coastal ecosystems off Việt Nam) was launched with the participation of over 30 scientists from France and Việt Nam and the research vessel Antea of the French Oceanographic Fleet.

The goal is to research and understand the impact of river plumes on water quality.

Over 90 French education programmes offer high-quality education and reasonable costs to more than 7,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in Việt Nam.

In the healthcare field, hospitals in France admit Vietnamese doctors who speak French to participate in specialised or in-depth training programmes.

In the 2024-25 academic year, they selected 44 doctors and resident doctors for training in France.

France also supported postgraduate programmes at major medical and pharmaceutical universities in Việt Nam and financially supported training for many medical students, including 20 PhD candidates and 34 master's students (second-year master's), in 2013–2022.

These are a few examples that demonstrate the practical and effective cooperation between the two sides, bringing direct benefits to the people of both countries.

What are your impressions of the people and country of Việt Nam?

I had the opportunity to discover Việt Nam and know more about the people here. I am really glad to have met energetic people with an entrepreneurial spirit, who are always looking forward to the future.

I have always been impressed by the enthusiastic participation of young Vietnamese people in events we organise, from design and cuisine to energy transition.

This openness is a strength of the young generation and their future.

What is your opinion about the future relationship between Việt Nam and France?

France and Việt Nam share rich historical ties and a common aspiration to promote cooperation in all fields. I believe we have all the necessary conditions to continue developing this cooperative relationship strongly.

I hope the bond between our peoples will grow ever stronger, and that more and more French and Vietnamese people, especially youths, have the opportunity to discover and experience the wonderful beauty of both countries. – VNS