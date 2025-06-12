A storm of happiness as the wet season hits HCM City

Ray Riches*

As a child, I remember sitting in the back seat of my family’s Toyota, listening to the wipers flap away on the windscreen as the rain created a rumbling noise inside the car.

That was wet weather in a world of cars and living indoors. But here in HCM City, wet weather for most of us means getting drenched and the onslaught of storms this season means that we are going to get wetter than ever, but it’s not all bad.

I am sure we all had a mother or relative who would constantly tell us not to go out in the rain or we would catch a cold. But here in Southern Việt Nam, the rain during the summer months is a constant that most of us come to appreciate more than revere.

The Hydrometeorological Station in the Southern and Central Highlands recently issued warnings of falls that may exceed 200mm around the regions of HCM City, Vũng Tàu, Long An and other nearby provinces.

But the rain actually works as a meteorological gift. Summer is not the hottest time of the year in HCM City. The spring months of April and May are, by far, the hottest, with temperatures reaching the high 30s.

It is not until the rain arrives in late May that the temperatures relax somewhat, making the simple things in life, like sleeping and commuting, much more comfortable. But the price of that change is that you get wet occasionally.

This year, the wet season has come on with a bang. Heavy afternoon storms have lashed the city, forcing many to take cover for short periods to allow them to pass.

Strangely, even some morning storms have swept the city, which is not a regular event. This brings a new level of complexity because there is nothing worse than arriving at work wet. Many offices and schools have air-conditioning, and it can be very uncomfortable trying to work in wet clothes.

Over the past decade, HCM City has experienced significant rainfall variations. The wettest months tend to be between June and October, with October often recording the highest precipitation levels, averaging around 245mm of rain.

Annual precipitation in the city averages 1,481mm per year. While some years have seen heavier-than-usual storms, others have been relatively mild, reinforcing the cyclical nature of the monsoon season in Southern Vietnam.

This is where a different culture exists in Vietnam. Logical management of this situation brings with it habits that we never would have thought of while sitting safely in the family Toyota all those years ago.

What you need to do to manage the wet weather

Don’t be afraid of getting wet. If you ride a motorbike, it is going to happen, so don’t fear it. Just wear a raincoat and have a contingency plan available for when you arrive at your destination. This would include:

Socks – Always carry spare socks. They are easy to change and make all the difference.

Clothes – In the summer, don’t wear heavy materials like jeans. They take forever to dry. Buy outdoor-type trekking pants or similar so they will dry quickly if you get caught in the rain.

Spare Clothes – Have a set of clothes in your bag. A simple T-shirt and light pants may save your day if you are lashed by a major storm that renders your poncho ineffective.

Plastic Bags – Always have a few shopping bags in your bag. You don’t know how useful they can become in a wet moment.

Shoes – If you have a single workplace, always have an 'Office Shoe' and a 'Commute Shoe'. That way, your wet shoes stay on the bike or at the front door, and you have good, comfortable shoes to work in.

Another HCM City trick is to plan your trips. Even with this exceptional storm season upon us this year, the weather patterns are rather predictable. Checking your phone will give you a rather good indication of when the worst weather will be around, so if you can, plan your commute to miss the heavy periods of the storms.

Generally speaking, HCM City suffers its heaviest storms between 2pm and 5pm most days. This year has seen some morning storms as well, and later in the season, it becomes more common to see some lighter rain continue into the early evening, but it is often well gone by 9pm.

Flooding is another major concern in HCM City. Streets will often suffer flash floods as the storm lashes the suburbs. This flooding has a number of mitigating factors. Most notable is the pure volume of rain. When it rains in HCM City, it rains! And this means any street can quickly fill with a good 50cm to 1 metre of water.

Adding to this is the tidal flow. HCM City experiences major high tides, sometimes called king tides, during the summer. If a storm hits at the same time as a high tide, it prevents the rainwater from quickly escaping, and that water sits on roads across the city, turning the street into a waterway.

Scientific evidence has also shown that HCM City sinks a little every year. Depending on the study, it has been suggested that some parts of the city can sink between two and six centimetres a year, and this, over decades, has taken some streets to now sit below the high-water mark of the river, adding to the flooding challenges of the city.

But the fact is that HCM City has been lashed by major storms for its entire history. Sure, some years, like this year, are really heavy, and some years are more sedate, but it is part of the ecosystem of the region. Rather than fighting it, we are often much better off accepting this season with grace and some logic and letting life happen, knowing the rain is doing more good for our community than we think.

I don’t know what I would do without the rainy season in HCM City. I struggle every spring, and as the rain arrives, I breathe a sigh of relief. I get my bicycle out and go on adventures all over the place, knowing I will get wet and muddy, but I will also not get hot and suffer from the raging sunshine of the dry season. In my mind, the wet season is what gives HCM City its character, and being part of it makes me feel that little bit happier. — VNS

*Ray Riches lives in HCM City and works as a teacher and freelancer. Apart from teaching, he is a keen runner and bicycle adventure rider. After ten years in Việt Nam, Ray has a love and passion for the smaller things and enjoys sharing his experiences with people all over the world.