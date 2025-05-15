French violinist has Vietnamese soul

By Tuệ Chi

Romantic love has always been a bridge that connects people and opens the door to other journeys in life.

When two hearts unite, they inspire each other in more ways than one. They find joy in simple acts such as caring for plants, looking after pets, or sharing quiet moments with books,...

For M. Kay Noel, a 63-year-old from eastern France, it was his love for a Vietnamese woman that led to another deep passion, a love for Vietnamese music.

In 2022, he first set foot in Việt Nam and quickly fell in love with a woman from HCM City.

After two years of regular travel between the two countries, Noel made the decision in June 2024 to move permanently to Việt Nam to live with the woman he loved and they got married.

In his 60s, moving to a new country, facing unfamiliarity and quickly adapting is no easy feat.

With nearly three decades of experience as a violinist specialising in Gypsy jazz and an innate musical sensitivity, Noel reflects on his journey of mastering Vietnamese songs as both a challenge and a deeply rewarding experience.

Each piece he tackles brings its own set of complexities, yet the fulfillment he finds in conquering them is profound.

For Noel, now living in District 11 (HCM City), the true essence of the challenge lies in capturing the heart of each melody.

He practises with patience, slowing down each note, immersing himself in the smallest nuances, and striving, not only for technical precision, but for an authenticity that honours the spirit of Vietnamese music.

In just one hour, he was able to play a Vietnamese song.

“My journey into Vietnamese music began when I met my wife. She introduced me to various traditional melodies and I developed a deep affection for performing them,” he told Việt Nam News.

“Often, my wife hums Vietnamese tunes, which I then play on the violin, while she dances gracefully in our living room.

“Vietnamese songs are rich in emotion and sincerity.

“Learning Vietnamese is challenging due to its tonal nature. I bought many books to learn, but it’s so hard I’m nearly giving up.

“Music, however, is a universal language that transcends barriers,”

“My wife helps me so much with settling in. Love is a deep well of inspiration, and passion is just as powerful.” he said.

He began with a famous Vietnamese song, Khi Giấc Mơ Về (When Dreams Come Back) by Đức Trí and continued with timeless pieces by Trần Tiến, such as Chị Tôi (My Sister) and Mặt Trời Bé Con (Little Sun).

He embraced local culture with songs like Về Miền Tây (Going to the West) and stayed current with hits like Tái Sinh (Reborn) by Tăng Duy Tân and Ánh Mắt Biết Cười (Eyes That Know How to Smile) by Quang Hùng MasterD and Tăng Duy Tân.

With a love for children, he also learned songs like Con Heo Đất (The Money Pig).

In less than a year, Noel has mastered over ten Vietnamese songs on his violin and is working as a freelance musician.

Passionate about street performance, he often plays at the Ánh Sao Bridge (Star Bridge) in District 7, bringing the vibrant spirit of Vietnamese music to life in the city he loves every Thursday and Sunday.

“I've visited Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and Hội An, but HCM City leaves a lasting impression, I cherish living here for the weather and people,” Noel said.

“I feel immense pride playing Vietnamese music, particularly when I witness people on the streets clapping, smiling and expressing joy - it brings me great happiness and gratitude.

“I chose to perform on the streets to be closer to the audience, allowing children to experience live music up close, potentially igniting their interest in playing.

“To reach the Ánh Sao bridge, I travel 45 minutes by motorbike with my equipment, with my wife seated behind me,” he added.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam's reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), which was recently celebrated in HCM City, Noel had the idea to perform his violin at Bạch Đằng wharf.

The area, brimming with both locals and foreigners, became a lively gathering place, where people united to experience the vibrant, unforgettable atmosphere of this historic occasion.

“I understand the significance of this day for the Vietnamese people, and I'm honoured to share in their joy,” Noel said.

“Recently, I had the privilege of attending live rehearsals for the military and civilian parades. I was deeply moved to witness the Vietnamese people's profound respect and admiration for their armed forces.

“The presence of many young soldiers and their close bond with the community truly impressed me.

“When I expressed my desire to perform a piece that resonates with the essence of this event, my Vietnamese wife suggested Nối Vòng Tay Lớn (Joining Hands). I find the melody both beautiful and heroic.”

It is not just his wife and music that he has fallen in love with. Since coming to Việt Nam, Noel has fallen in love with local dishes like cháo gà (chicken porridge), phở bò (beef noodle) and bún chả (grilled meat) each offering a taste of the country’s rich culinary heritage.

Looking ahead, he dreams of opening a jazz club in HCM City where music and creativity can come alive, uniting people from all walks of life. — VNS