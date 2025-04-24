A foreigner's reflection on Việt Nam's Reunification Day

Ray Riches

On April 30, Việt Nam will mark 50 years since tanks 843 and 390 rolled through the gates of what is now known as the Reunification Palace. For many across the country, this golden anniversary represents far more than just the end of a long and difficult war – it’s a celebration of unity, resilience and a nation’s incredible journey forward.

As a long-term expat living in HCM City, I find myself reflecting on what this day means – not just for Việt Nam, but also for those of us who now call this vibrant country home.

Việt Nam's path since 1975 has been nothing short of extraordinary. From the aftermath of conflict, it has risen with strength and vision, building a dynamic economy and nurturing a youthful, energetic population that looks toward the future with pride. This spirit is visible in every corner of the city – on the streets filled with flags and music, in the families gathering to remember and especially in the eyes of the younger generation who carry the torch of modern Việt Nam.

As an Australian, my country shares a historical link with Việt Nam – one that is complex and deeply personal for many. Over 75,000 Australians served here during the 1960s and early 70s, and the legacy of those years is still part of our national memory. I’ve spoken with friends and family members who were connected to that era and I hold a quiet respect for the lives impacted, both in Australia and in Việt Nam.

But being here today, 50 years on, has offered me a new perspective. Recently, I spent time speaking with young Vietnamese adults, asking them what this day means to them.

Their responses were powerful. They spoke not of war, but of pride – of how their parents and grandparents endured hardship and how those sacrifices shaped the strong, unified country they live in now.

Their stories weren’t filled with sorrow, but with hope. They talked about their heroes – some well-known, others everyday people whose names might never be recorded in textbooks, but who played vital roles in rebuilding the country. Listening to them, I realised that while history can carry pain, it can also inspire unity, gratitude and progress.

I took the opportunity to personally experience HCMC as they set up for the event in the coming week. To my surprise, even some ten days before the event, around Independence Palace, along the Saigon River and in Nguyễn Huệ, people dressed in the red and yellow of Việt Nam filled the street taking in the atmosphere as rehearsals and settng up continues.

While not performing for an audience, practice session of dancers in Nguyễn Huệ attracted hundreds of onlookers, all enjoying the pre-event atmosphere.

Along the river stand the guns that will honour the day. Thousands of spectators took the opportunity to see them up close and many more gather when the practice session takes place.

In the weeks before the event, firework displays light up the sky across the city at different times. Families and groups lined the riverbank as a practice fireworks session took place in District 2. Others spent the night air watching some of the parade participants carry out drills in Lê Duẩn.

On visiting this area, I was somewhat awe struck. More than a week before the actual event and the atmosphere was already electric, with many that won’t be able to be there on the day taking the opportunity to say they saw the 50th anniversary of Reunification Day in HCMC.

However, watching and listening also showed me one pertinent fact that isn’t obvious to everyone. This celebration does not have one meaning. One hundred million people live in Việt Nam and there are 100 million stories that connect them to this day.

For some, especially many younger Vietnamese, it is just a holiday and they don’t understand the significance of the day. For others there maybe be sadness and memories of loss and loved ones. But for the overwhelming majority it is a day of pride where they get to stand tall, hold the red flag with that famous yellow star and proudly say: “I am Vietnamese”.

So, no matter the personal feeling of the day, it is 50 years since the end of the war. It is 50 years of peace. It is 50 years of growth and prosperity, and it is a reminder that everything Việt Nam has achieved was done the hard way and the right way.

That’s why, on April 30, I’ve chosen to take a quieter path. While the city celebrates with parades and events, I’ll be stepping back, not out of disinterest, but out of respect.

This is a day for Việt Nam – to remember, to celebrate and to stand proud.

Reunification Day is not just about the past – it’s about the journey since. It's a time to appreciate how far Việt Nam has come and to acknowledge the strength of its people.

From North to South, from cities to villages, the story of modern Việt Nam is one of overcoming challenges and building something remarkable.

As someone fortunate enough to live here, I feel grateful to witness this moment. I may not attend the celebrations in District 1, but I will be watching with admiration – from a distance, perhaps, but with a heart full of appreciation for the warmth and openness that Việt Nam has shown me.

So to my Vietnamese friends and neighbours, this is your day. Be proud of your history, your heritage and your future. The journey of your nation is one of great courage and it is an honour to share in it, even from the sidelines. VNS