Cruising from chaos: the lost art of the road trip

By Alex Reeves - @afreeves23

Poking through the flaming dumpster pile of anonymous posts that masquerade as Hà Nội’s webosphere these days, I dodge trolls, suspiciously cheap Honda Wins, and absurdly expensive Tay Ho penthouse listings, all in the hope of keeping my finger on the pulse - or at least finding something to talk about.

I finally stumble upon something that resonates, an anonymous post (quelle surprise), reaching out to find anyone else struggling with the chaos of Việt Nam, to the point of packing up and leaving. The first comment, an arrogant troll (of course), insults the author for being ‘weak’. Unaware that on some level, they are proving the very point being made.

Social media here is as toxic as the fumes of our chaotic streets, the hectic nature of this life reflected in the microaggressions of our digital connections. The poster is not weak; Việt Nam can be chaotic. The traffic, despite recent reform, shows as little sign of decongesting as the pollution-formed organism that colonised my lungs this winter.

If you have migrated here from the more rural existence of Western suburbia, it can be overwhelming. Even the increasingly repetitive celebration of 'walkable cities', beneficiaries of the very same urban planning projects we so routinely malign, can leave us contemplating our choice to pitch up in an ever-developing megacity.

Despite approaching ten years of life in Hà Nội, even I question my place in this country. I’ve given the best part of a decade to Việt Nam, but what keeps me here is that as much as it might have taken out of me, it has always returned much more in kind. Life here can be rich—financially, socially, culturally, or spiritually. Cliché or not, if you find paid work and friends, it really is what you make of it.

I have always endeavored to keep this column relatively free of excessive advice or perceived wisdom, fearing it might become a digital soapbox. However, if any of our readers happen to be considering the exit option, the very least I would suggest is to wait until the sun comes out. It’s amazing how life seems brighter when the particles we revile are lighting up sunsets, instead of settling down in a gloomy smog.

If I were to give advice, it would be simple: almost everyone I know here who could be characterised as a 'lifer' understands the value of a road trip. I cannot overstate how much of an affordable therapy it is to travel this country by motorcycle, into the mountains, through the rice paddies, or out by the coast. Việt Nam is so much more than its cities.

Head out and feel the crispness of mountain air, swim in open waters, watch the buffalo roam. Find a homestay, drink 'happy water' until you fall over, and recover with a breakfast of banana pancakes. The coming months promise a few long weekends, starting with this one. Don’t sit around in your room pondering your choices when you can own the one you already made. You made it this far; now get out and see what Việt Nam has to offer.