Cuddles and coffee on the menu at a pet rescue café

Quỳnh Anh

Pet cafes have become a global craze, beloved by many for years.

At these cafes, customers can sip their favourite drinks while paws-ing for a cuddle or play with the friendly, furry companions, turning every coffee break into a purr-fectly delightful experience.

In Việt Nam, pet cafes are a common sight, popping up in various corners of the city.

Located in HCM City, WagWel stands out as a pet café system that also functions as a sanctuary, offering abandoned dogs and cats a fresh start in a safe and loving environment.

Founded by Alexander Parish Ward, an American who has called Việt Nam home since 2019, this innovative concept aims to create positive change in animal welfare while providing a unique café experience.

WagWel operates two separate cafés, one for dogs and one for cats, inviting locals and foreigners alike to engage with rescued animals and support animal welfare in new and meaningful ways.

Alexander, originally from Raleigh, North Carolina, saw a significant gap in animal rescue practices in Việt Nam, particularly regarding the welfare of dogs and cats.

His vision for WagWel is to make animal rescue sustainable in Việt Nam by improving adoption rates, connecting adopters with shelters and fostering a unified community of animal welfare supporters.

“Việt Nam faces unique challenges in animal welfare, including the ongoing meat trade, theft, and a lack of proper rescue infrastructure, which creates an unstable environment for animals,” Alexander told Việt Nam News.

“My passion and commitment to bring safety, health and love to the lives of the rescues and the rescuers is not a short-term mood, but a life goal,” he added.

Since its inception, WagWel has successfully arranged the adoption over 115 dogs and cats and fostered nearly 200.

Their mission is not only to offer rescued animals a second chance, but also to provide an accessible and positive experience for café visitors.

Every animal at WagWel is available for adoption and the café’s model focuses on making authentic matches between adopters and animals.

There is a small fee of $85 for cats and $130 for dogs to cover sterilisation, vaccinations, flea and tick treatment, and daily care. WagWel splits these costs with partner shelters, ensuring that resources are effectively distributed.

The café operates 12 hours a day, seven days a week, creating a safe and family-friendly environment for guests of all ages to interact with the animals.

At WagWel, each animal is supervised by a trained team, ensuring safe and meaningful interactions with visitors. To further ensure the safety of guests, dogs and cats are colour-coded by collars to indicate their behaviour patterns, helping visitors choose the best companions for playtime and cuddles.

“Our team has a long-term, deep and full understanding about the personalities and behaviours of our rescues and is not volunteer based,” Alexander said.

With over 30,000 guests visiting annually, WagWel has also become a community hub for animal welfare activities in HCM City.

The café hosts monthly events, such as shelter visits, donation drives and animal welfare workshops, creating a space for local communities to connect and engage with the cause.

WagWel’s commitment to education extends beyond the café, with an experiential education programme that collaborates with schools to teach students about animal welfare, social entrepreneurship and the importance of rescue efforts.

“Through our Experiential Education Program, we work with schools to provide hands-on education for thousands of students at our rescue cafes, teaching the younger generation about animal welfare, rescue stories, social entrepreneurship and impact organisations,” Alexander said.

The café also partners with domestic and international organisations to secure essential supplies, such as food, medical equipment and grooming products, to support their mission.

In 2023, WagWel embarked on a memorable Rescue Road Trip, travelling over 1,000 kilometres across Việt Nam to deliver donations, vaccinations and medical supplies to five shelters, benefiting over 750 rescues. This journey exemplifies the café’s dedication to animal welfare beyond its walls and underscores the power of collaboration with local and global partners.

Looking ahead, WagWel plans to expand its impact in 2025 by collaborating with corporate, organisational and educational partners to enhance adoptions and community involvement in animal rescue.

For those interested in supporting WagWel’s mission, the café welcomes collaborations with organisations that share the goal of creating lasting and positive change for animals in need.

Although there have been major challenges over the years that could have ended the effort, he has never given up on the vision and belief of how WagWel will redefine animal rescue, Alexander said.

“In 2026 and beyond, we will further expand the WagWel rescue brand to secure regional and global support for animal rescue in Việt Nam.” — VNS

Address

WagWel Feline: 266 Điện Biên Phủ, Ward 17, Bình Thạnh District, HCM City, Việt Nam

WagWel Canine: 24/2 Trần Ngọc Diện, District 2, HCM City, Việt Nam