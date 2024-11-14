Falling in love with Hà Nội after just one encounter

Quỳnh Anh

For many, the question of where to live, where to travel, or where to plant one's roots is not always easy to answer. It's a mystery, a journey of discovery.

Yet, the more we travel, the more we come to realise that there is a place where our hearts truly belong.

For Sarah Matthews, that place is Hà Nội. It only took one visit for her to know that the capital of Việt Nam is where she is meant to be.

Sarah’s story with Việt Nam dates back to her childhood in Kansas.

She had always been aware of Việt Nam beyond the headlines and historical records, because her uncle, who lived in Việt Nam during the 1990s, often returned home and shared stories from his life in the country.

These stories planted a seed in her, one that would grow stronger over time.

In 2018, she made the decision to come to Việt Nam to live and work.

Nearly seven years later, Hà Nội has become her second home.

“I remember flying over Hà Nội for the first time, looking out the airplane window, and seeing the rice paddies below,” she told Việt Nam News.

“It was a landscape so unlike anything I had experienced before. I knew this place would feel different.

“The sights, sounds, and smells were all so alive, so vibrant. Even amidst the chaos, I felt a deep connection to the city and connection with myself in a way I never had before,” she added.

Like many foreigners who move to Việt Nam, Sarah initially came to work as an English teacher.

But her true passion lies in the creative and performing arts.

In Hà Nội, she discovered the Hà Nội Voices choir, where her love for music was able to truly flourish.

“I do a lot of singing, performing, and acting,” Sarah said.

“Through the choir, I’ve had incredible opportunities to perform and explore my artistic side. I also do voiceover work, which has led to some exciting projects,” she noted.

In addition to her work with the choir, Sarah has had the chance to sing many songs in Vietnamese, including Nhớ về Hà Nội (Remembering Hà Nội), a piece she performed with deep emotion during the recent 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day.

For a foreigner, singing in Vietnamese is no simple task, but Sarah had already gained some experience with the language and its pronunciation.

Still, preparing for this performance was a challenge.

“I found out about the project to perform Nhớ về Hà Nội not long before the recording,” she recalls.

“I only had one day to learn the song and half a day to practise it. I broke the song down line by line, word by word. This process not only helped me learn the song but also allowed me to connect with the emotions and meaning behind the lyrics,” Sarah said.

The song left a profound impression on Sarah.

“When I first listened to it, I could hear the beauty in the song and the deep meaning in the lyrics,” she told Việt Nam News.

“Each verse paints a picture of life in Hà Nội, of memories of the past and the present, and all the emotions that come with the capital city. It was an exciting challenge to learn and perform such a beautiful song in Vietnamese.

“Living in Việt Nam has offered me many unique opportunities,” she said.

As a foreigner, she has been able to perform on stages she never imagined, such as the Hà Nội Opera House.

Her involvement in local arts and cultural activities has opened doors to experiences that she cherishes deeply.

“Being a foreigner in Việt Nam and participating in these cultural activities have brought me opportunities that have been really special,” she noted.

“The Vietnamese people have welcomed me with open arms. I’ve made so many meaningful friendships, both with locals and other expats,” Sarah said.

Sarah’s love for Việt Nam extends beyond her professional life.

She relishes the opportunity to experience local traditions and moments with her Vietnamese friends.

Whether it’s visiting family members during Tết (Lunar New Year) to help make Bánh Chưng (square sticky rice cakes) or joining friends for a temple visit just before midnight, Sarah has become a part of the fabric of Vietnamese life.

“Sometimes I participate in cultural activities, like learning how to make lotus tea or attending events with friends of Vietnamese heritage,” she said.

“It’s such a special experience to learn more about the country’s traditions and to be a part of them. Việt Nam is the place where my journey of self-discovery began. It opened my heart and mind in ways I never imagined.

“There are still so many new things to learn, and every day feels like an exciting adventure,” she added.

Sarah’s decision to settle in Hà Nội has been met with full support from her family, especially her mother.

“My mom knew that I am here because I am living a life that brings me fulfilment,” Sarah said.

“She’s proud of me for taking on the challenges of living in a foreign country, in a place with a different language and traditions.

“She’s happy that I’m doing things that push me outside my comfort zone,” she added.

For Sarah, Hà Nội is more than just a place to live — it’s a place where her heart feels at home.

Through her work, her music, and her connection to the local community, Sarah has found a sense of belonging that she never anticipated.

Hà Nội, with its rich history, vibrant culture, and warm-hearted people, has captured her heart, and she will continue to share her love for this beautiful city with the world. — VNS