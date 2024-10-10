Argentinian expat makes quality boards, panels from plastic waste

Việt Dũng

PLASTICPeople, a company run by an expat from Argentina, is helping resolve the issue of unrecycled plastic wastes by using them to produce boards and panels, which can be used to make practical and beautiful products.

Nano Morante told Việt Nam News that he came to Việt Nam nine years ago, and founded PLASTICPeople in 2019 with a partner.

Around the world, 75 per cent of plastic wastes are not recycled, especially plastic mixed with paper or aluminium, he said.

“We wanted to do something that actually changes everything … I want to change the world.”

To fulfil this vision, he and his team work directly with the community, such as with waste collectors on the street, households, schools, and offices, going even as far as teaching collectors how to get more kinds of plastics and paying them handsomely.

PLASTICPeople then separates and processes the gathered plastic wastes using a wide variety of methods such as mixing and melting, taking into account the properties of different types of plastics, to make boards and panels.

The end products have different finishing, with some looking like cement, stones or marble, to suit different demands.

They have a wide range of use, such as in construction, floor tiling, making furniture and accessories, and even small products like drink coasters, thanks to their durability and versatility, he said.

At the Việt Nam Interior and Build Expo held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 last week, I had the chance to visit their booth and see sturdy-looking boards and panels in many colours, shapes and sizes, and small items such as key chains, “Do not disturb” signs and a clock.

As a testament to its quality, PLASTICPeople has worked with large companies that are keen on sustainability such as Wink Hotel, Marou Chocolate and The Coffee House, for whom it makes various products, ranging from bins, amenity trays and drink coasters to materials for flooring and cabinets.

Liney Weishappel, founder of All Made Việt, a platform for connecting Vietnamese manufacturers with global buyers and a strategic partner of PLASTICPeople, said that she loved the material and that Nano has done a fantastic job in developing these products and working with the community.

Nano said the company’s policy is to do them completely with recycled mix waste, not using any glue or additives, in order to not cause more pollution.

It has processed around 1,000 tonnes of plastic wastes – an admirable feat by itself –but Nano said they have been turned into practical products that people actually use.

“I don't like to make a recycled product that people buy just because it's recycled. It has to be beautiful, people have to want it and be proud of having it.”

This is important, because to keep at this long-term solution to plastic waste, the company has to be financially sustainable, which was especially challenging for the small, newly-formed PLASTICPeople a few years ago.

Nano recalled that at first many were sceptical of their products, which were completely new at the time.

His companies spent a great deal of effort persuading people and building practical products such as lockers and tables to demonstrate their quality.

But even after business picked up through positive word-of-mouth, it had to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, economic challenges and even a fire last September that burned down its factory in Thủ Đức City, destroying everything inside.

It now promotes itself through Facebook, organising events and working with the communities.

“I think that the community finds us really appealing because we provide a solution. They want to get rid of plastic, they want a sustainable solution, and what PLASTICPeople gives them is a real solution, one that they can check and see how their garbage can become something useful.”

Little by little, the company grew from only being able to process 50 kilogrammes of waste per week to 1,500kg per day.

​Making a positive contribution

While the positive impact of his business idea on the environment is readily apparent, PLASTICPeople has also been doing charity in the form of building social housing with their boards.

It is working on sending free boards to northern provinces affected by the devastating Typhoon Yagi to build shelters.

PLASTICPeople’s vision seems to have resonated with many people, considering that its biggest source of promotion is the community.

Nano said despite the company not focusing much on marketing, it has had people from various countries calling and seeking to do business with it, and he does not even know how its products reached them.

While the quality of its products was definitely an important factor, many people also appreciated the company’s cause to the point where, when its factory was burned down, it received plenty of support from the community.

“The community got together, and I got messages, emails and phone calls from people that I never heard of.

They wanted to help with money or work, and they were telling us how important PLASTICPeople is for them, for the waste, for their kids.”

“And it was not just expats. A majority of them were Vietnamese speaking English with me, telling me we’re going to be fine. People I had never heard about!”

That is the most valuable thing that ever happened to him, Nano said, his voice and expression clearly showing how moved he was.

“When you do something good, you attract good people, and that is lovely.” — VNS