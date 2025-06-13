Semicondutors, rare earth, virtual currency on list of strategic technology products

HÀ NỘI — Semiconductors, rare earth and virtual currency have been included in the list of strategic technology products of Việt Nam, according to a decision issued recently.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s Decision No 1131/QĐ-TTg listed 10 strategic technology areas and 32 strategic technology products which aims to accelerate the country’s high-tech development.

The list includes artificial intelligence, digital twins and the metaverse, cloud computing, quantum and big data, and blockchain applications, including digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

Other strategic areas span next-generation mobile networks (5G/6G), robotics and automation, semiconductor chip, advanced medical – biological technology, energy technology and advanced materials.

Critical resource technologies include rare-earth exploration, deep-sea mining and offshore energy extraction.

Cybersecurity solutions cover firewalls, solutions for protection of national database and important infrastructures.

The PM has tasked the Ministry of Science and Technology to review and update the list in line with the country’s socio-economic needs. — VNS