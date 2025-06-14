Coast guard officer ensures safety at sea with multiple technical innovations

As chief of planning and operations in the logistics-technical department of the Coast Guard Region 4 Command based in Phú Quốc City of Kiên Giang Province, Navy Major Nguyễn Đình Lưu has developed many innovations to ensure safety during missions at sea.

Lưu said what deepened his love and commitment to the technical branch was the raw, emotional and authentic experiences he gained on the ocean.

“In November 2019, I was assigned as head of the engineering unit aboard coast guard ship CSB 9003 – a modern 3,500-horsepower tug and rescue vessel of the Việt Nam Coast Guard,” Lưu recalled.

“My first impression was the rhythmic hum of the main Paxman engine amid the vast ocean during readiness deployments that lasted more than seventy days at shoals in the southwest sea,” he said.

During those missions, maintaining equipment stability and ensuring technical operations in harsh weather and turbulent seas was a true test of technical excellence and willpower.

Over journeys exceeding 8,000 nautical miles, he and his teammates proactively repaired 51 technical components.

Lưu realised that technical work was not just about machinery but also the heartbeat of the ship, a symbol of pride and trust for each officer and soldier on voyages defending the sacred sovereignty, security and safety of Việt Nam’s seas and islands.

For him, the emotional bond with technical work stems from real-life experiences at sea where every technical malfunction tests not only professional skill but also the spirit of a soldier.

He vividly remembers a time when he had to repair the KNS satellite television system – a device providing news and entertainment to officers and soldiers during long patrols.

“While on duty offshore without any mobile signal, the KNS system suddenly failed,” Lưu said.

“In the vastness of the ocean, with no access to mainland information or television broadcasts, the mood aboard the ship turned sombre, clearly affecting morale,” he said.

Driven by a sense of duty, he delved into understanding the equipment, researched its operating principles, structure and configuration. For two days, he barely left the system, patiently inspecting every setting and connection.

“Eventually, the system was restored. The joy was indescribable – reflected in the smiles and bright eyes of crewmates watching the news and hearing from home in the middle of the sea,” he said.

After fixing the KNS on patrol ship CSB 9003, Lưu went on to help repair similar problems on four other ships, with eleven interventions, including two conducted directly at sea under unfavourable conditions.

Beyond just repairs, he also trained officers and technical personnel to identify common faults and properly install and operate the KNS system. This knowledge-sharing not only enhanced their on-site troubleshooting skills, but also boosted confidence and autonomy in handling technical tasks.

A significant milestone came in 2021 when he led a project to "Design an EPU power supply unit for the TK-3500CV ship control system'.

From hands-on ship operations, he noticed the current control system was unstable and replacement parts were expensive, hard to import, and could take up to four months to arrive.

Using outdated technical documents, he and his team resolved to design a compatible power unit using locally available components – one that retained full functionality but reduced cost and lead time.

“Over two months, we researched, tested and fine-tuned circuits and voltage parameters,” Lưu said.

“The outcome exceeded expectations. The new EPU operated stably, performed on par with imported models, cost only VNĐ60 million (US$2,360), less than half the price of a new unit and took just one week to produce,” the major said.

The project was approved by the Coast Guard Command and implemented on CSB 9003, earning high praise.

It was Major Lưu’s first project as lead, embodying the spirit of 'mastering technology through the things closest to us'.

Pursuing further innovations

Following this success, he continued developing technical innovations to improve equipment reliability aboard ships and promote a spirit of initiative and innovation among coast guard technical officers.

Alongside his core duties, Lưu became deeply concerned with technical training, especially the fact that many young staff, despite having potential, lacked hands-on experience and therefore hesitated or lacked confidence in dealing with real-life technical situations at sea.

From 2022 to 2023, he developed a full-scale 1:1 simulation model of the Paxman engine monitoring and control system. It integrated realistic scenarios to allow trainees to practise as if they were on an actual vessel.

The model helped instructors teach more effectively and reduced the time needed for trainees to become familiar with real equipment.

This training tool also reduced wear on original equipment, cut training costs and improved the quality of technical education. It was later adopted at the Coast Guard Training Centre and received strong positive feedback.

In 2024, faced with increasing demands in vehicle inspection, Lưu and his colleagues noted that their unit’s evaluation of vehicle braking systems was still largely based on observation, lacking precise measurement tools.

To address this, he co-developed a device to assess braking effectiveness based on deceleration. Compact and affordable, the device used acceleration sensors to quantify braking force, offering a more objective, accurate and safe evaluation method.

The innovation not only benefitted their unit but also had potential for wider use across other Coast Guard technical facilities.

To support technically capable officers and soldiers who lack practical exposure, Lưu continues to explore digital transformation and equipment simulation as teaching aids, enabling safer, more efficient, and more intuitive training in technical skills.

In recognition of his dedication and effective teamwork, he has received numerous awards and honours over the past five years.

From 2020 to 2024, he was continuously recognised as an exemplary "working emulation soldier". In 2023, he was awarded the title of National Outstanding Emulation Soldier.

These accolades are not only motivational but also a testament to his dedication, ambition, and spirit of innovation in every task he undertakes. VNS