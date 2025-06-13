Politics & Law
Keeping the faith

June 13, 2025 - 18:49
Catholics in the remote Đam Rông District in the Central Highlands used to have to travel half a day just to go to a church. But since one was built in their area, things have gotten so much easier for their religious life. For the last 16 years, the Đạ Tông church has been an important place that helps local people keep their faith and strengthens bonds in the community.

