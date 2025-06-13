Keeping the faith

Catholics in the remote Đam Rông District in the Central Highlands used to have to travel half a day just to go to a church. But since one was built in their area, things have gotten so much easier for their religious life. For the last 16 years, the Đạ Tông church has been an important place that helps local people keep their faith and strengthens bonds in the community.
Việt Nam’s revolutionary press has played an important role in preserving national values and providing a solid foundation for the country’s development, heard a seminar held in HCM City on Thursday (June 12).
The hospital has already selected more than 60 doctors in previous years. These doctors, currently working at the main hospital in Hà Nội, will form the core team at the Hà Nam branch and are fully ready to take on their new roles.
Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Thế Tuấn told relevant agencies to accelerate the application of scientific and technological advances in the province's disaster prevention, response and search and rescue efforts this year.
Lê Tấn Thêm, Director of Lê Thêm Boats Service Trading Manufacturing Company Limited in Quy Nhơn City, drawing on his real-world experience, he set out to invent tools that would empower fishermen to venture further offshore with greater confidence.