Embassies urge citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Israel, Iran

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has advised Vietnamese citizens to strictly follow safety and security regulations issued by local authorities, minimise inter-city travel, and stay close to shelters when possible.

The recommendation follows the issuance of nationwide emergency security guidelines by Israel’s Home Front Command on June 13 amid the heightened risk of a large-scale missile attack from the east, as Israel continues its military campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile facilities.

Vietnamese nationals in Israel are also advised to prepare essential items such as flashlights, drinking water, dry food, medicines, communication devices, and backup power sources, while avoiding gatherings, public areas, shopping centres, and especially border regions.

In addition, they should closely monitor alerts via the Home Front Command app and follow updates from reliable local media outlets. They need to remain calm, stay united, and fully comply with instructions from local authorities to ensure their safety.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Iran on June 13 also issued an urgent notice advising Vietnamese citizens against traveling to the country at this time.

Amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has issued a broader advisory, recommending that Vietnamese citizens refrain from travelling to both countries unless absolutely necessary.

Vietnamese citizens currently living, working, or studying in Israel or Iran are urged to comply with all local regulations and security measures, maintain regular contact with Vietnamese diplomatic missions, monitor official announcements from them, and prepare evacuation plans—either to a third country or back to Việt Nam.

In case of emergency, they can contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel at +972-55-502-5616, +972-52-727-4248, and +972-50-878-3373; the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran at +989339658252 and +98912057570; or MOFA’s citizen protection hotline at +84 981848484. VNA/VNS