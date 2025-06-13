VEC proposes expansion of Nội Bài-Lào Cai Expressway

HÀ NỘI – Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has asked Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà to approve a project expanding Nội Bài-Lào Cai Expressway.

Accordingly, the VEC proposed widening the Yên Bái-Lào Cai section as a form of emergency construction work.

To date, Nội Bài-Lào Cai Expressway has been in operation for over 10 years. However, the Yên Bái–Lào Cai section is currently operating with only two lanes and lacks a central divider, which limits traffic flow.

As the Nội Bài–Yên Bái section already has a complete four-lane expressway, the VEC has proposed expanding the Yên Bái–Lào Cai section of 83km to a four-lane configuration for synchronised operation.

Therefore, the corporation suggested the Government should allow the application of a shortened bidding process as prescribed in Decree No. 24/2024/ND-CP, detailing a number of articles of, and measures to implement, the Bidding Law regarding contractor selection.

As proposed, the corporation will carry out many tasks including survey, design, and investment project formulation; design of construction drawings; and contractor selection, construction and other necessary tasks to serve project implementation, contributing to shortening investment preparation time and speeding up construction progress, ensuring basic project completion in 2026.

The Ministry of Construction will appraise the project along with reports on its environment impact.

“When the project is implemented in the form of an emergency construction project, a number of special mechanisms will allow for the immediate implementation of survey, design, preparation and review of the feasibility study report, and at the same time, the project appraisal will be organised for early approval,” the VEC leader said.

“The investment preparation time will be shortened by about three months, and the entire project will be completed about four months earlier than the investment plan according to the normal procedure,” he said.

In addition, the VEC proposed adjustments to the project timeline for sections and items affected by force majeure events, such as shortages of construction materials, difficulties in site clearance, disasters, or epidemics.

Therefore, the VEC requested the Prime Minister to allow the project to be implemented under the emergency construction category, in accordance with Construction Law No. 50/2024/QH15, and apply certain special mechanisms to accelerate the preparation and investment implementation process.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà agreed with the Ministry of Construction's proposal and the Ministry of Finance’s opinion to assign the VEC as the managing agency to implement the investment project to expand the Yên Bái–Lào Cai section of the Nội Bài–Lào Cai Expressway, as prescribed by the law on public investment.

Hà tasked the Ministry of Finance with proposing an allocation of state budget capital of about VNĐ1.56 trillion (US$61 million) for the project in the 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan, and to report to the competent authorities for review and decision.

He also instructed the VEC to review and calculate a detailed financial plan for the project and proceed with implementation, ensuring construction begins this year and is substantially completed in 2026.

According to the national road network plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, the Nội Bài–Lào Cai Expressway is planned to span 264km with a six-lane configuration.

Currently, the 245km stretch of the Nội Bài–Lào Cai Expressway invested in and operated by the VEC has been in service since 2014 under a toll collection and capital recovery scheme. _ VNS