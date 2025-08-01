Twelve dead and missing due to flash floods, landslides in Điện Biên

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Prolonged heavy rains from July 31 to the morning of August 1 have caused devastating flash floods, landslides, and severe soil erosion in multiple areas of the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

According to the Điện Biên Provincial Military Command, as of the morning of August 1, three people had been confirmed dead — two were buried by a landslide at their home in Tìa Dình Commune, and one was swept away by floodwaters in Xa Dung Commune. Nine others remain missing, and two were injured after being caught in the floods.

In terms of property damage, 11 homes in Háng Pú Xi village (Xa Dung Commune) were swept away. Roads leading into the village have been blocked, leaving the entire area isolated.

In Suối Lư village (Na Son Commune), floods have inundated six households, with water levels continuing to rise. Rescue forces have yet to access the area due to road blockages caused by flooding and landslides.

In Mường Luân 1 Village (Mường Luân Commune), torrential rains prompted the Sông Mã 3 Hydropower Reservoir to release floodwater, submerging five homes. Pá Vạt village (also in Mường Luân Commune) saw flooding in eight households. Authorities have been unable to reach the area, as floodwaters have risen dangerously high and blocked access routes.

In Huổi Có village (Phình Giàng Commune), 60 households are submerged, the road to the village is impassable, and the community is completely cut off.

Flooding and landslides have also disrupted traffic on several major routes, including National Highway 12 (Mường Luân Commune), National Highway 6 (Tuần Giáo Commune), and roads to Tà Lèng and Mường Phăng (Mường Phăng Commune).

According to the Road 226 Joint Stock Company, many landslides spots occurred on National Highway 12, specifically at Km119 + 500, Km263 + 800, Km232 + 940 and Km227 + 240.

Rocks and soil covered the entire road surface leaving traffic congestion.

On provincial Road 141 in Mường Phăng Commune, landslides dragged trees across the road. Provincial Road 143 has many serious landslides at Km22 + 400, Km31 + 300 and Km23 + 360.

Machinery and workers were assigned to the scene to fix landslides.

According to the Điện Biên Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station, data in the past 12 hours in the province has continuously experienced moderate to heavy rain, with some places experiencing very heavy rain.

It is forecasted that the province will continue to have scattered showers, with some places having moderate to heavy rain, with accumulated rainfall ranging from 20-30mm, some places over 70mm. — VNS