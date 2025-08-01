Hanoi event spotlights over 1,000 Vietnamese sgricultural and OCOP products

The “Proud of Vietnamese Agricultural Products 2025” programme officially opened on the evening of July 31 at the outdoor space of Aeon Mall Ha Dong. The event, organised by the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, runs until August 3 and features more than 1,000 agricultural items and OCOP products from across the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Dinh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, emphasised that this year’s programme is being held on a larger scale, with the participation of nearly 100 organisations and businesses from 21 provinces and cities including Phu Tho, Ninh Binh, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Tuyen Quang, Hung Yen, Quang Ninh, Quang Tri, Nghe An, Lam Dong, Da Nang, Hai Phong, among others.

The event showcases over 1,000 product lines, including OCOP-certified goods, organic agricultural produce, natural products, regional specialties, and high-quality handicrafts—all clearly labeled and traceable in origin. Key product categories include rice, coffee, tea, and processed items such as organic foods and dried fruits. These offerings highlight the innovation, creativity, and tireless efforts of Vietnamese farmers and enterprises.

The entire event space is thoughtfully designed in an open-air layout, decorated with various models and miniature scenes that promote Hanoi’s agricultural tourism and rural culture. In addition to the exhibition booths, the programme features numerous engaging activities that attract large crowds to experience, sample, and purchase Vietnamese-made products.

More than just a traditional trade fair, “Proud of Vietnamese Agricultural Products 2025” serves as an inspirational platform connecting diligent farmers, dedicated businesses, and consumers who value local products. In a rapidly changing world driven by technological advancement and sustainable consumption trends, Vietnamese agriculture stands at a critical juncture—facing both promising opportunities and significant challenges.

Enterprises across the country continue to innovate, improve product quality, build strong brand identities, and expand market reach. The programme offers an open forum for businesses, cooperatives, and farmers to share experiences, seek partnerships, and work together toward building a modern and sustainable agricultural sector—contributing to improved livelihoods in the capital and affirming the position of Vietnamese agricultural products on the global stage.

Throughout the four-day event, a wide range of sideline activities are also held, such as product showcases at OCOP and traditional craft booths; cultural and artistic performances; interactive workshops and mini-games including "A Touch of Green – A Thousand Joys", "The Green House" with FarmFood Day – Fuwa Biotech, and tea tastings with Minchou Tea. Other highlights include business matchmaking sessions and themed photo zones for visitors to check in and explore. VNS